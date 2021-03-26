Man Utd: Rival fans react as news on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's contract emerges

Football fans have responded to the news that Manchester United are willing to offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an improved deal at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils currently sit second in the Premier League but are 14 points adrift from their local rivals Manchester City. Furthermore, the club were recently dumped out of the FA Cup by Leicester City.

Nevertheless, it appears that the hierarchy at United are impressed with Solskjaer's performances and it seems he will soon be rewarded for his efforts.

ESPN have reported that the United boss will be handed a new contract, even if the Red Devils fail to lift any silverware this season.

Solskjaer was offered a three-year contract in March 2019 and will enter the final 12 months during the summer.

According to the report, United have seen enough progress both on and off the field, which has been a major deciding factor in extending the Norwegian's stay in Manchester.

Following this development, an array of Premier League supporters have taken to Twitter to offer their opinion on the matter.

It's safe to say that the reaction on social media was certainly a mixed bag.

Some fans responded to talkSPORT's tweet with some praise for the United manager. "He deserves it, United are better than they were when he took over," one user said.

However, some were fairly critical of United's decision to extend the 48-year-old's stay.

"Well of course. He's a yes man to the board. They love him," one fan commented. Furthermore, other Twitter users claimed that he would be "paid for failure" and that signing Solskjaer to a new deal would be an early April Fools joke.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

Following Jose Mourinho's dismissal from the club, it's clear that United have made progressive strides forward under Solskjaer.

Although the FA Cup exit may have come as quite a shock, it's been a fairly impressive season for United. It will come as a bitter blow to see their local rivals excel at the top of the Premier League, but this year City have simply been in a league of their own.

However, it's encouraging signs that one of the Citizens' three defeats this season came against the Red Devils.

The Old Trafford club still have the Europa League to play for and although Solskjaer will earn his contract without silverware, their progress in the tournament looks very promising.

