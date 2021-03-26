Liverpool have had a poor season.

After winning their first Premier League title in 2019/20, the Reds were expected to challenge on all fronts this campaign.

But while they have made it through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, their domestic form has been poor.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently seventh, having amassed just 46 points from their opening 29 games.

They are five points adrift of the top four and have a lot of work to do if they are to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Regardless of whether the Reds are able to fight their way to a Champions League spot, Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping next season can come around as soon as possible.

Liverpool will be hoping they can win back their Premier League crown in 2021/22 and images of the three kits that that they will wear for next campaign have been 'leaked'.

The three kits have been doing the rounds on social media and have been posted by @DaveOCKOP.

It's important to note that they have not been confirmed and it's not certain that these are the kits that they will wear.

LIVERPOOL'S POSSIBLE HOME KIT FOR THE 2021/22 SEASON

Liverpool's home kit was first 'leaked' earlier this month by the reliable Footy Headlines.

Their website reads: "The Nike Liverpool 2021-2022 shirt boasts a modern look. The Nike Liverpool 21-22 jersey combines a red base with bright red applications. It features diagonal stripes that include a zig-zag as well as bright red sleeve cuffs."

The kit hasn't gone down very well with Liverpool fans but, to be honest, I don't think it's as bad as what people are making out.

It's not great, yes, but it's certainly not going to be the worst kit of 2021/22.

OUR RATING: 4/10

LIVERPOOL'S POSSIBLE AWAY KIT FOR THE 2021/22 SEASON

Like Liverpool's home kit, the away kit is also expected to feature diagonal stripes.

I'm a fan of this. The white and the black mix very well. The away kit isn't as good as the third kit though...

Our rating: 7/10

LIVERPOOL'S POSSIBLE THIRD KIT FOR THE 2021/22 SEASON

Now that looks lovely.

For me, the vertical stripes just look so much better than the horizontal stripes.

The yellow and red look great together and it has a very retro feel. Nike are on to a winner here.

Our rating: 9/10

1 of 15 Who is this former Liverpool man? David Amoo Tom Ince Ovie Ejaria Damien Plessis

News Now - Sport News