WSL Preview: 3 players who may decide the outcome of the North London Derby

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium awaits. The two North London sides will play out a much-anticipated clash under the lights as the Women's Super League derby day looms.

For Spurs, the pressure to win on the big stage is hanging over them, but Arsenal's mission is much bigger. The Gunners are locked in a battle for Champions League football next season and are doing all they can to close the gap on third place Manchester United.

After a season of mixed fortunes, Arsenal fell away from the title race and now find themselves three points adrift of the top three. But with one crucial game in hand, they could do enough to muscle United out of the final European qualifying spot.

Who will play a key role in Saturday's derby? Which players will be critical for their side as they lock themselves in a tug of war for the pride of North London?

Caitlin Foord

Arsenal's Australia international has been firing on all cylinders this season. While the Gunners have been disappointing in their performances at times, Caitlin Foord has been a consistent member of the team.

The versatile midfielder has racked up an impressive nine goals and five assists in the WSL this season. Only Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby and Vivianne Miedema have found the back of the net more times so far.

Foord has rapidly become a regular starter under Joe Montemurro and her performances leave no doubt as to why. She has pulled the strings from Arsenal's engine room and has orchestrated a lot of their attacking threat this season.

The 26-year-old has also already shown that she loves a big occasion, especially against her side's arch rivals. Foord has scored three times against Spurs this season, twice in the league and once in the 2-2 Continental Cup draw which eventually led to Tottenham's exit.

The Gunners will be relying on the Matildas star to produce a creative masterclass so they can pile the pressure on the opposition's backline from early on.

Siri Worm

Spurs are undoubtedly the underdogs in this fixture, but Arsenal have been toppled on several occasions. With the advantage of playing on their men's home ground, the Lilywhites could muster up enough to cause a major upset and splash their colours across North London.

However, they must be prepared for Arsenal's trademark attack, namely Vivianne Miedema in front of goal. Siri Worm could be the difference maker this afternoon. She has contributed 13 tackles in the defensive third, putting in a total of 22 challenges across the season so far, according to FbRef.

Worm is also a threat in front of goal too. Her tally of two goals and three assists is a neat return for a mid-table defender, but even more so knowing that she is capable of lethal set pieces.

The Dutch international struck a sweet free-kick against Bristol City last time out to pull the score even, bagging them an important point. Worm's vision could be enough to catch Arsenal off guard if they give away a set piece in a dangerous area.

Katie McCabe

While Arsenal boast the likes of Vivianne Miedema in attack, a player who often goes under the radar despite her world class performances is Katie McCabe.

The full-back has pace, skill and firepower in abundance. As a proven international, she isn't afraid of a big occasion and will be one of the players to keep an eye on during the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

McCabe is one of the WSL's most deadly defenders. Her goal contribution count for this term speaks for itself as she boasts a whopping ten assists and two goals for herself in the league alone. Her most recent piece of superb play came against Man United as she sent an inch perfect corner-kick into the box for Lotte Wubben-Moy to latch onto and extend Arsenal's lead.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a stalwart in Montemurro's set up for years now and this season is no different. She will be hungry to perform on the big stage this afternoon and cause a major upset to Spurs with her exquisite long balls and impeccable vision as well as her no-nonsense defending.

