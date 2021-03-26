Cardiff City news: Mick McCarthy delivers play-off verdict

Cardiff City's renaissance under manager Mick McCarthy is showing no signs of slowing down as they continue to push on in the Championship.

Last weekend's 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Swansea City sent out a statement of intent to their fellow second-tier sides as the Bluebirds are now serious contenders for a top-six finish.

Set to make their return to action following the international break against Nottingham Forest on April 2nd, Cardiff will fancy their chances of securing an eighth home win of the season.

With the likes of Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore and Sean Morrison all excelling in the second-tier, the Bluebirds have every opportunity of reaching the play-offs in May.

Currently eighth in the Championship standings, the Bluebirds could move to within a point of sixth-place Reading by beating Forest next week.

Making reference to his side's current situation, McCarthy has admitted that after steadying the ship following his appointment earlier this year, the club's ambition now is to gatecrash the play-offs.

Speaking to Jim White and Simon Jordan on talkSPORT yesterday about the club's target for the remainder of the season, the Cardiff boss said: "It's changed.

"The mood has changed, the thought-process has changed and me going in with just the thought of just win a game, well I'm now looking at the play-offs.

"There's a lot that has to go well for us though and we will have to win a lot of games and carry a bit of luck to get into the play-offs.

"But that's what we're aiming for."

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Cardiff will need a lot of things to fall into place if they are to extend their season past the regular 46 game mark in May, there is no reason why they cannot continue to build on the momentum that they have gained in the recent weeks.

By using his squad wisely during a hectic Easter period which will see Cardiff play six games in the space of 22 days, McCarthy could put the Bluebirds' play-off rivals under an enormous amount of pressure.

Having secured promotion from the Championship on two previous occasions during his managerial career with Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the 62-year-old will be confident in his ability to replicate this feat in Wales.

Even if Cardiff fail to secure a top-six finish later this year, McCarthy could guide them to a great deal of success in the second-tier during the 2021/22 campaign if he is able to add some extra quality to his roster in the upcoming transfer window.

News Now - Sport News