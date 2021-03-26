Tottenham transfers: Dele Alli could leave for just £25m

Tottenham are willing to allow Dele Alli to leave the club this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Alli?

Alli was heavily linked with a loan move to PSG in January, but the French club refused to pay £3m as part of the deal.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly wanted Alli to depart during the last two transfer windows, and was "upset" when Daniel Levy blocked the midfielder's exit in January. However, it seems that the club are ready to listen to offers once more at the end of the season.

How much is Alli worth and when does his contract expire?

Former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp claimed that Alli was worth £100m back in 2017 after the attacker enjoyed an excellent start to life in North London.

Alli's value has dropped dramatically since then, though. Levy is believed to have wanted £45m for Alli at the start of 2021, and is now set to accept an offer of as little as £25m this summer.

The 24-year-old still has over three years remaining on his contract.

What are Alli's stats this season?

The two-time PFA Young Player of the Year has endured a difficult season at Tottenham in 2020/21. He has featured in just nine league matches and is yet to register a goal or an assist.

He did fare a little better in the Europa League, delivering five goal contributions in eight appearances, including netting a spectacular overhead-kick against Wolfsberger last month.

Yet his form this term has been a major disappointment overall. As per WhoScored, his average game rating has been 6.28 in the Premier League - comfortably his lowest mark since joining Spurs in 2015.

His rating also ranks him lowest amongst his teammates for those who have played in multiple top-flight matches this year.

What did Mourinho say about Alli?

It appears that Mourinho has expected more from Alli during the current campaign, and the veteran coach has struggled to hide his frustration at times.

One such example of this came in December when Mourinho blamed Alli for giving the ball away in the build-up to Stoke scoring an equaliser in the Carabao Cup.

As reported by BBC Sport, Mourinho said of Alli: "A player in that position is a player that has to link and create and not to create problems for his own team.

"In that situation, an objective counter-attack would probably end with a goal, and it ended with a counter-attack behind our defenders.

"We were unbalanced because when you are in possession you have full-backs out wide and another midfielder in a different line and they caught us in a counter-attack and they transformed the result of the game that was totally in our hands, so yes I am upset."

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

Is it time for Spurs to show Alli the exit door?

Alli burst onto the scene when he arrived at Spurs, notching up over 20 goal involvements in each of his first three seasons at the club.

However, his numbers have dropped dramatically in recent years. Levy may wish that he had sold the youngster sooner when he could have got a far greater transfer fee for the forward.

Instead, it seems that he will have to settle for just £25m this summer. Yet that could still be a good deal for Tottenham given their circumstances.

Money is reportedly tight at the club, so they need to offload players who are struggling to contribute right now.

Alli has been one of those squad members this year, rarely playing in the Premier League, and unable to make much of an impact when he does get his chance.

With this in mind, it would be wise for Spurs to let him go at the end of the season, despite the low transfer fee, and look to re-invest in other areas of the team.

News Now - Sport News