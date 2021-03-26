Manchester City trivia: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable City players?

After failing to retain the Premier League title last season, Manchester City have made a superb return to form under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola during the current campaign.

An incredible run of 25 victories in their last 26 matches in all competitions has allowed the Citizens to remain on course for a historic quadruple.

Whilst there is still work to do in the FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League, City's 14-point advantage over arch-rivals Manchester United looks to be insurmountable given that there are just eight games left to play in the Premier League.

Whereas the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan have all produced memorable displays this season, not every player who has graced the Etihad Stadium has been able to deliver the goods.

Although City's recruitment has been nothing short of spectacular in recent times, many individuals have failed to leave a lasting impression on the club's supporters after making the move to Manchester.

Here, in our Citizens quiz, we remember the completely obscure and forgettable players who have slipped through the cracks over the years.

Do you reckon you have the City knowledge to name them all?

Have a go below!

1 of 15 Who is this former City player? Ian Poveda Denis Suarez Pablo Maffeo Karim Rekik

