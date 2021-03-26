Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold sends message to England teammates

Despite not making Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad, Trent Alexander-Arnold had words of praise for the Three Lions on social media.

On Thursday evening, they kickstarted their World Cup Qualifiers with a convincing 5-0 victory over San Marino. Following the game, the omitted Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold praised the side on Twitter in a three-word message.

What did Alexander-Arnold say?

The 22-year-old quoted tweeted England’s initial full-time tweet, as Southgate’s side dispatched their opponents at Wembley Stadium.

“Well played lads,” Alexander-Arnold said followed by three lion emojis.

Why wasn’t he included in the squad?

When Southgate announced the England squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers, the Three Lions boss opted for Kieran Trippier and Reece James as his full-back options on the right-hand side.

During a press conference, Southgate claimed that the 12-cap international hasn’t performed to the level that he’s capable of this year. Furthermore, the England manager also said that both Trippier and James have had “exceptional seasons” with their respective clubs.

Although, the 50-year-old boss did also state that he does believe Alexander-Arnold is getting closer to the level of form that he’s capable of.

How has Alexander-Arnold performed this season?

Last season, the 22-year-old played a vital role in Liverpool’s attack during their title-winning season, as he provided 17 goal contributions during that campaign.

However, the England full-back has ultimately struggled to replicate the same level of form this season, as he's been involved in just six goals this term.

Nevertheless, there does seem to be some truth in Southgate's claim that Alexander-Arnold's form has taken an upturn in recent times.

During Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the tail end of February, the full-back was named Man of the Match. Furthermore, he looked particularly impressive in the Reds' most recent victory over Wolves, as he was awarded a WhoScored rating of 7.25.

Will he be included this summer?

You'd have to imagine so, yes.

Indeed, the likes of Luke Shaw, John Stones and Jesse Lingard have all come back into the set-up after impressing at club level so it's not as if the door ever looks completely shut under Southgate.

