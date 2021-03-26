Man Utd news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set for new contract no matter what happens

Manchester United are still expected to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new contract, despite the club failing to win a trophy under his watch, according to ESPN.

What is the latest news involving Solskjaer?

The Norwegian coach has received criticism this week after United were knocked out of the FA Cup by Leicester on Sunday.

However, the club's board remain committed to their manager and are set to offer him a new deal even if he fails to deliver silverware this term.

When does Solskjaer's contract expire?

The 48-year-old was given the Old Trafford job on a permanent basis back in March 2019.

He signed a three-year deal at the time, meaning that his current contract is set to expire next summer.

What are Solskjaer's stats this season?

Solskjaer has led United to second place in the Premier League so far this season. If the team remain in this position until the end of the campaign, it will be their highest finish in three years, and only the second time that they would have made the top two since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The side were dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage, though. After winning their opening two matches, the Red Devils lost three of their last four games to drop into the Europa League.

They are still going strong in that tournament, and face Granada in the quarter-finals next month. This represents their final chance to earn silverware this year, as they have already exited both domestic cup competitions.

What did Ed Woodward say about Solskjaer?

News of a contract extension for Solskjaer should not come as a major surprise given the backing that he has received from United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward lately.

Speaking earlier this month, Woodward told the Daily Mail: "The progress made by Ole and the players this season is clear, and our thriving academy and women's team are also adding to the optimism we feel about the future on and off the pitch."

Are United set to repeat their 2019 mistake?

Solskjaer landed the United job permanently in 2019, despite losing his final two games before signing the contract. That decision seemed a little hasty on the club's part and appears to have made it increasingly difficult to sack Solskjaer since.

Whilst Woodward claims that progress is being made, the side's trophy cabinet suggests otherwise.

Solskjaer is yet to guide his team beyond the semi-finals of any competition during his time in charge.

He has also recently stated that winning cups merely acts as an ego boost for managers, and by handing him a new contract, it looks like the club's board agree with this view - at least in part - at the moment.

This seems to be sending out the wrong message and is not likely to please the team's supporters who will surely want to see their side lifting a trophy again soon.

The club would be better off biding their time and seeing how the rest of the season plays out before making a decision on Solskjaer's future.

