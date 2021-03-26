Man United's Dean Henderson nominated for GIVEMESPORT Fans' Player of the Month award

Dean Henderson has had to bide his time at Manchester United this season.

After returning from a successful loan spell at Sheffield United last summer, some wondered whether Henderson would be able to dislodge David de Gea as United's first-choice goalkeeper.

For the first part of the campaign, he didn't manage to. Henderson featured in just three of the Red Devils' first 27 league matches in 2020/21.

However, at the start of March, de Gea took paternity leave, offering Henderson the chance to stake his claim for a regular starting berth moving forwards. Since, the 24-year-old has grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

In his three top-flight appearances, he kept three clean sheets as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side picked up seven points from a possible nine in March.

The young goalkeeper was in excellent form, particularly when keeping league leaders Manchester City at bay during a 2-0 win. Henderson started the move for United's second goal on the day, as the side delivered an eye-catching display at the Etihad.

Approaching the final months of the season, Henderson has now kept 12 clean sheets in his 19 games so far this term. As per FBref, his save percentage of 86.4% is the highest mark out of all goalkeepers in the Premier League who have made more than one appearance this year. By comparison, de Gea is down at 67.5%.

With this in mind, it seems that Henderson has provided Solskjaer with a potential selection headache. Should the Norwegian coach go back to de Gea or stick with Henderson?

Solskjaer has been loyal to de Gea since arriving at Old Trafford, resisting the temptation to drop the Spanish shot-stopper last year despite some high-profile errors.

This season, de Gea has done very little wrong, making just one error leading to a goal in the Premier League - the same number as Henderson.

Yet if Henderson keeps performing this well, he cannot be cast aside for much longer.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we certainly aren't overlooking his rise over the past month, and Henderson has earned himself a nomination for March's GMS Fans' Player of the Month award.

You can vote for him at the bottom of this article or by visiting https://fan-awards.com/.

