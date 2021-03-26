Tottenham's Harry Kane nominated for GIVEMESPORT Fans' Player of the Month award

March has been a rollercoaster month for Tottenham.

Having started out with back-to-back wins against Fulham and Crystal Palace, Spurs then slumped to a North London derby defeat followed by a shock exit from the Europa League, before getting back on track with a win over Aston Villa.

It has been hard to assess the direction the club are heading in, or who is even playing well right now. That is apart from one player: Harry Kane.

The 27-year-old has been in scintillating form in recent weeks, registering three goals and two assists across the course of the month.

His standout performance came against Palace, when he was involved in all four of his side's goals in a 4-1 victory. After setting up Gareth Bale for the team's opening two goals, Kane curled home a delightful strike of his own from the edge of the area and tapped home from close range to round off the scoring.

It was a virtuoso display from the forward and earned him a perfect match rating of 10 from WhoScored.

When Spurs signed Bale and Carlos Vinicius last summer, it seemed that the burden on Kane's shoulders was set to be eased. However, March has proven that Jose Mourinho's men are still as reliant as ever on Kane to deliver the goods.

The 27-year-old has 30 top-flight goal contributions this term - more than any other player in the division. He is currently joint-top with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the Premier League scoring charts, as he goes in search of the third Golden Boot of his career.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs this summer, with the club in danger of missing out on Champions League football for a second straight season.

Tottenham would likely receive a huge sum of money if they do agree to allow Kane to leave, but they would struggle to find someone who can replace his goals and creativity.

If Spurs want to start challenging at the top of the table again moving forwards, they need to keep Kane. His importance to the team cannot be overstated.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we recognise his value, particularly over the past month, and that is why Kane has been nominated for March's GMS Fans' Player of the Month award.

