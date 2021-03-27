The 2011 Champions League final was a night to forget for Manchester United.

Aside from Wayne Rooney's first half strike that temporarily levelled the score after Pedro Rodriguez's opener, Red Devils supporters had little to be positive about.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side were simply played off the park at Wembley, with strikes from Lionel Messi and David Villa in the second period of the game sealing victory for the Blaugrana.

It was a very one-sided affair in the English capital and the game is one of the reasons why many believe Pep Guardiola's Barcelona to be the greatest club side in history.

“In my time as a manager, I would say they're the best team we've faced,” Fergie famously said after the match in 2011, per Guardian.

“No one has given us a hiding like that.”

There really was a gulf in class between the two sides, so much so that United players actually made their frustrations known to the Barcelona team.

That's according to Eric Abidal, who in 2016 revealed to the world the reaction he heard from Fergie's men when the Spanish side made them chase the ball towards the end of the game.

"The thing I remember most about that final is the last half an hour,” Abidal said, per Manchester Evening News.

"The English players were angry, really furious, because we had turned Wembley into a huge rondo and there was nothing they could do about it.

"They kept swearing, shouting everything under the sun. It was incredible. Some of my team-mates couldn’t understand them but I could.

"'That’s enough, stop f***ing about. We’re dead.' And there are still 25 minutes left. Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, Busquets, Alves, who was practically a midfielder that day, kept going."

When Guardiola's Barcelona were in the mood, no team on the planet stood a chance of getting anywhere near them.

The Catalan side recorded 777 passes in the 2011 Champions League final, more than double United's tally of 357.

No wonder the Red Devils were shouting and swearing...

