Man City's Riyad Mahrez nominated for GIVEMESPORT Fans' Player of the Month award

Manchester City had a point to prove heading into the 2020/21 season.

Pep Guardiola's side fell well short in their quest for three successive Premier League titles last year and needed to step up if they were going to return to the summit this time around.

Over the past few months, they have hit top form, racing clear of the chasing pack to open up a 14-point lead at the top of the table.

Numerous players have dazzled across the course of the campaign, but in March, one star shone brighter than ever: Riyad Mahrez.

The City winger scored three goals in three games as the team recorded resounding victories over Wolves and Southampton.

It was in the latter match that Mahrez was at his absolute best. The Algerian forward rifled home two pin-point finishes, and was only denied his hat-trick by the woodwork. Indeed, he may have scored a third had he not been substituted on the hour mark, with Guardiola clearly looking ahead to the challenges that await.

With Sergio Aguero sidelined for much of the season, there were fears that City could look a little toothless in attack this year. Mahrez's performances have ensured that has not been the case.

The 30-year-old has netted nine league goals this term - only Ilkay Gundogan has found the net more often. Due to this, City have been able to rely on getting goals from midfield and out wide, meaning that Guardiola has been comfortable playing without a recognised striker at times.

Mahrez has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer as he prepares to enter the final two years of his contract at City.

Based on his displays this season, though, City would be foolish to get rid of Mahrez right now. He seems to be only getting better, and could still have a crucial role to play in the side's push for a historic quadruple.

