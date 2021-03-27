Racism is not acceptable and will never be acceptable.

But, sadly, racist abuse still occurs in football.

Last week, Glenn Kamara was allegedly racially abused by Ondrej Kudela in the Europa League match between Rangers and Slavia Prague.

Back in 2012, Didier Zokora was also the victim of racial abuse.

The Ivorian midfielder was playing for Trabzonspor when he was insulted by Fenerbahce midfielder, Emre Belözoğlu.

The Turkish midfielder was not given a red card for his disgusting comment. He was only given a two-match ban, which is pretty disgraceful really.

"Emre and I had an argument during the game. I beg your pardon for saying this, but he insulted me by saying [the n-word]," Zokora said of the incident after the game, per the BBC.

"What upsets me more is how disgraceful it is for a player who has African team mates like [Senegal's Moussa] Sow and [Nigeria's Joseph] Yobo to insult an African from another team."

It didn't take long for Emre to get what was coming to him.

Just a matter of weeks later, the two players faced off yet again as Trabzonspor played Fenerbahce.

And Zokora made sure he got his revenge.

The Trabzonspor midfielder refused to shake Emre's hand before the game.

When the game did start, the Turk was kicked all over the pitch during the 90 minutes.

Zokora managed to land a brutal blow himself as he kicked Emre squarely in the private parts, causing Emre to writhe around the floor in agony. Zokora was not given a red card.

View the moment below:

Well done to Zokora for kicking racism squarely in the nuts.

Emre later moaned to the media that Zokora should have been sent off.

"He kicked me straight in the balls! Thank Allah I have a child, or I may not have become a father," Emre fumed to Vatan, per Goal.

"His tackle should have been a red card, and he should have been banned for two matches."

Two years later, Emre was sentenced to a two-and-a-half-month suspended prison sentence as a result of the abuse. It was the first time a Turkish footballer was sentenced for racism.

