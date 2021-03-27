The landscape of WrestleMania 37 shifted on this week's SmackDown.

After a controversial end to the Universal Championship match at Fastlane, Daniel Bryan returning to the Blue Brand with a clear demand to those making the decisions.

Meanwhile, three more matches were confirmed for 'The Showcase of the Immortals' and Sasha Banks sent a clear message to her challenger for the SmackDown Women's Title - Bianca Belair.

So let's get into it. Check out the full results from the Blue Brand below.

Daniel Bryan’s Universal Title demand

After the controversial Universal Title clash at WWE Fastlane, Daniel Bryan demanded a rematch, but his proposition was met with a Spear from Edge.

Adam Pearce mulled over the decision, and at the end of the night, he granted Bryan a spot in the Universal Championship showdown at WrestleMania with Roman Reigns and The Rated-R Superstar.

Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins found himself in another battle with Shinsuke Nakamura following their grueling Fastlane encounter.

The King of Strong Style made a run with a Landslide slam, but The SmackDown Savior evaded a Kinsasha attempt and landed a Stomp to continue his crusade for respect.

Cesaro rushed in for payback, but Rollins slithered away just before the Cesaro Swing went into full effect.

Apollo Crews, Otis & Chad Gable def. Big E & The Street Profits

Big E and Apollo Crews brought reinforcements in the latest chapter of their heated rivalry.

The Street Profits provided aerial support for the Intercontinental Champion, but the strength of Otis & Chad Gable helped bolster Crews.

The aggression from Crews resulted in a slam and pin of Big E to set the stage for a WrestleMania showdown.

Bianca Belair def. Natalya

With an unlikely alliance in the rearview, Bianca Belair was set on ramping up her Road to WrestleMania against Natalya.

During the match, The EST of WWE returned The Boss’ Fastlane slap with one of her own.

Belair landed a crushing K.O.D. for the win, but Banks hit a Backstabber to show that the SmackDown Women’s Champion is prepared to do whatever it takes to hang onto her gold.

Rey Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler

Rey & Dominik Mysterio continue their quest toward a father-son tag team title run, and a win over Dolph Ziggler helped push their pursuit of The Dirty Dawgs.

A distraction from Robert Roode nearly gave Ziggler the win, as he picked Mysterio out of the air with a Zig Zag.

The King of Luchadores grabbed the match with a 619 and a huge splash to pin one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The Road to WrestleMania continues each week on SmackDown and RAW, airing live on BT Sport. WrestleMania 37 airs live on WWE Network.

