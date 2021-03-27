F1 2021 kicks off in earnest on Sunday as the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain hosts the opening Grand Prix of an unprecedented 23-race calendar.

Given the new rules coming in for 2022, many might think that this season will be a carbon-copy of last year but, judging by how testing went, we could be in for a close fight at the top with a handful of aerodynamic regulation changes leaving Red Bull to shine at the 3-day event in Sakhir.

With that said, then, the latest subject of our ‘One to Watch’ series for 2021 is Max Verstappen.

One of the fastest drivers on the grid, the Dutchman remains at Red Bull for another season in what many are suggestin, is their best chance to end the Mercedes monopoly in the turbo-hybrid-era at long last.

Red Bull were fastest in testing and looked the most stable, with the Dutchman naturally shining given he’s been embedded in the team for several years.

Sergio Perez sits in the opposite garage and will push him all the way as an experienced driver with a race-win under his belt himself now, and that combination should really help Red Bull take the challenge to the Silver Arrows’.

With 10 race wins to his name and nearly 120 starts, Verstappen himself has got plenty of experience and that hunger to finally make a proper title challenge happen.

He excelled last year as he regularly beat Valtteri Bottas in the superior Mercedes and there’s now a belief he can take the fight to Lewis Hamilton this time around.

The Dutchman has matured, he makes fewer mistakes, and he still remains ferociously quick.

With the car underneath him looking ready for a challenge, he’s undoubtedly one to watch this season.

