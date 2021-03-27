Friday Night SmackDown shifted the landscape of WrestleMania 37.

Daniel Bryan returned to the Blue Brand after a controversial finish to the Universal Championship match at Fastlane, which saw him make Roman Reigns tap before being attacked by Edge.

To open the show, DB made his way down to the ring and refused to leave until he was granted a rematch at WrestleMania.

WWE Official Adam Pearce didn't cave to his requests though, and Edge came out to attack Bryan once again, beating him down with a chair.

But that wasn't the end of it. At the end of the night, Pearce made a decision over the Universal Championship match and it was one that completely shifted the landscape of WrestleMania.

He announced that Reigns will now defend his title in a Triple Threat match against both Bryan and Edge.

Check out the moment that decision was made on WWE SmackDown and the violent fallout that followed:

After the controversial conclusion at Fastlane, Bryan gets his wish of a Universal Championship rematch.

But to be victorious, he'll have to navigate past the incredibly dangerous duo of Edge and Reigns.

The Rated-R Superstar, of course, has reason to be irate with Pearce's decision.

He won the Royal Rumble back in January to punch his ticket to WrestleMania and expected a one-on-one match for the Universal Title.

Now, his odds of walking out as champion are effectively halved.

Reigns, as well, will be furious with the news. He now has to defend his belt against not one, but two opponents at WrestleMania 37, even after beating one of them at Fastlane.

The Road to WrestleMania continues each week on SmackDown and RAW, live on BT Sport. WrestleMania 37 airs live on WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News