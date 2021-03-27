Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's lockdown haircut is going viral

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn't been as poor as some fans have made out this season.

Besides, when you look back at some of the reaction to Aubameyang's Arsenal performances at the back end of 2020, you'd be forgiven for thinking he'd lost a leg or something.

And although 14 goals in 31 appearances is a little underwhelming by Aubameyang's standards, it's by no means terrible for someone who has only started 12 major games at centre forward.

Aubameyang dealing with criticism

It's been well-publicised that Mikel Arteta has stapled Aubameyang to the left wing on multiple occasions this season and that must have contributed to his decline in goalscoring.

Nevertheless, Arsenal fans owe a lot to Aubameyang and I dread to think how the Gunners would have navigated the post-Arsene Wenger era without his steady supply of strikes.

And if there was any doubting Aubameyang's quality this season, then the 31-year-old gave the world another reminder of his brilliance with a superb performance on international duties.

Aubameyang on Gabon duties

The Arsenal striker was at the top of his game with a goal and assist in the 3-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo, propelling Gabon to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Aubameyang was bagging more than just goals on Gabon duties because images of the former Borussia Dortmund man in Libreville have shown him with an interesting new trim.

Now, we're not knocking anyone for how they look here and credit for Aubameyang for pushing the boat out with his look, sporting a trim that's drawn comparisons to rapper Travis Scott.

Even Aubameyang is joking about it

But we'd be lying if we said the trim hasn't been divisive with the images spreading across social media like wildfire and some football fans thinking that, um, Aubameyang dropped the ball.

Nevertheless, Aubameyang himself has been sure to wade into the banter, replying to a commenter who claimed that the Arsenal man "is not a serious footballer," because of his new haircut.

And was Aubameyang raging about this cheeky tweet?! Absolutely not and instead found the funny side, unabashedly firing back that he is "Definitely not."

Well, it's better than last time...

We're inclined to disagree, Pierre-Emerick, but we've got to respect the self-deprecating banter when so doubt some football fans are being a little less respectable about your new look.

Besides, who am I to talk when I'm sat here with a haircut that looks like one of the Beatles was locked in a basement for 10 years? I feel like I'm grooming a lion's mane in the shower...

Oh, and it's a darn sight better than your first lockdown trim, Auba.

