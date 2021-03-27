Seth Rollins had his WrestleMania 37 plans finalised on SmackDown this week.

After weeks of animosity between him and Cesaro, the pair will go one-on-one at 'The Show of Shows'.

It's hard to believe that this will be The Swiss Cyborg's first-ever singles match at WrestleMania - and it comes against a rather seasoned opponent.

Rollins has had his fair share of WrestleMania moments, beating the likes of Brock Lesnar and Triple H - while also cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the grandest stage.

But where does The SmackDown Savior rank amongst the greatest 'Mania performers of all time?

Well, according to the man himself, he's the greatest ever. After his WrestleMania 37 bout vs Cesaro was confirmed, Rollins made the following statement:

"I’m going to DEMOLISH that LOSER CESARO on the GRANDEST STAGE!! And prove ONCE AGAIN why I am the GREATEST WRESTLEMANIA PERFORMER of ALL TIME!! @ ME COWARDS!!"

Yep, forget The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, Rollins is the real WrestleMania G.O.A.T! Of course, it's hard to believe that he actually thinks that.

In recent weeks, Seth has made his social media return after a bit of a hiatus and he's really leaning into his 'SmackDown Savior' gimmick online.

While he's not quite at the level of HBK or The Phenom yet, another win at WrestleMania against Cesaro this year would help Rollins' case.

He'll certainly be looking for revenge against The Swiss Cyborg too. A few weeks ago, Cesaro locked Seth in his famous swing, making no less than 22 rotations in the middle of the ring.

On SmackDown last night, Rollins suffered a similar swinging fate backstage, as WWE made a match between the two rivals official for WrestleMania.

He may not be the greatest performer of all time just yet, but at 'Mania in April, The SmackDown Savior will be looking to make a statement.

