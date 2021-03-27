Once again, we're not exactly being treated to a Premier League title race this season.

Manchester City look set to waltz to the trophy, but if there's one hot contest on the cards, it's regarding Player of the Year.

Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane and Ruben Dias are the current front-runners.

Manchester United's playmaker has been pivotal to their success, while Kane has 30 goal contributions already and in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Dias has been the league's best centre-back.

Robbie Savage has been picking his Premier League XI of the season so far for The Mirror and unsurprisingly, all three have made it in.

Let's take a look at his picks:

GK: Ederson

RB: Joao Cancelo

CB: Ruben Dias

CB: John Stones

LB: Luke Shaw

MF: Ilkay Gundogan

MF: Youri Tielemans

MF: Phil Foden

MF: Bruno Fernandes

FW: Jack Grealish

ST: Harry Kane

Ederson has kept 16 clean sheets, more than any other top-flight goalkeeper, though Savage says he nearly opted for Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez.

Nearly the entire defence comes from Manchester City, in fact, with the exception of Luke Shaw - and there will hardly be any arguments about that.

Elsewhere, Youri Tielemans has been central to Leicester City's top-four push and Villa have been reliant on Jack Grealish. Dean Smith's side look a totally different team when the England international is absent.

Interestingly, there's no room for Liverpool's Mo Salah. That's despite the Egyptian finding the back of the net 17 times and sitting joint-top of the goalscoring charts alongside Kane.

Savage freely points out he hasn't selected any Liverpool players, in fact.

"It looked as if Jurgen Klopp had built a dynasty to rule English football for the foreseeable future," he writes.

"Yet when I sat down to compile my own team of the season, there was no room for any of Klopp's side this time."

Kevin De Bruyne also misses out. To be frank, we've just grown accustomed to the Belgian pulling ludicrous passes out of his locker.

Savage also discussed his candidates for Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

Foden, Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount are his three tips for the latter, while Dias, Gundogan and Fernandes are his suggestions for the standout award.

