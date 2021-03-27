A WWE in ring return is on the horizon for two members of the 2020 Hall of Fame. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, The Bella Twins are planning to come back to the ring in the future.

Nikki and Brie Bella are set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, despite being part of the 2020 class. This is because last year's ceremony was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result both the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees will be celebrated together on April 6.

Meltzer spoke about the ceremony on the March 25 episode of the radio show, saying:

“They’re coming back to wrestle pretty soon. I don’t exactly when, but they’re coming back to wrestle. They’re planning on coming back, I think it was in the fall.”

Since the introduction of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in 2018, The Bella Twins have expressed an interest in returning to the ring.

In November, Nikki and Brie took to Twitter to tease a return, replying to a tweet by WWE's account. The tweet, which was accompanied by a picture of current Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler lifting the belts in the air, was captioned:

"Can anyone stop these 2️⃣?"



The Bellas reply to this was three emojis, one of a pair of women and the other two, the same emoji used twice, of the brown hair women raising her hand.

It must be noted that if Nikki and Brie were to come back to the WWE, it would more than likely be on a part-time basis. Both women have announced their retirement from the ring, but as we have seen in recent years, several legends have returned to the squared circle.

Would you like to see The Bellas to come back to the WWE in the near future and challenge for the Tag Team Titles?

