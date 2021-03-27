March Madness: Will Paige Bueckers or Caitlin Clark star in the Sweet 16?

Held every March, the NCAA Division One Women’s Basketball Tournament is the most anticipated competition on the annual college calendar. GiveMeSport Women looks forward to a tight Sweet Sixteen showdown between two giants – UConn and Iowa.

Most fans would have loved to see this fixture played towards the latter end of the competition – they would argue both teams deserve to be in the elite eight round.

The stage is set for it to be an exciting matchup between freshmen Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Paige Bueckers of UConn. The face-off will not be unfamiliar to both stars. They started playing against each other in middle school AAU tournaments and played together in the USA Basketball's Under-19 team in 2019.

UConn’s manager, Luigi Auriemma, is still recovering from COVID-19 and will be absent from the match. Starting guard Nika Muhl may also be missing for the game after spraining her ankle in UConn's first-round win over High Point. The Croatian sustained an ankle injury in the second quarter after landing on High Point's Chyna McMichael during a shooting attempt.

Iowa, nicknamed the Hawks, are heading to their third Sweet Sixteen fixture in their last 4 NCAA tournament appearances. It is UConn that are the most dominant team in the competition, however.

Why are UConn so dominant in the NCAA?

After the appointment of coach Geno Auriemma, who took over the programme in 1985, UConn has become a total powerhouse – one many are afraid to go against. Since his arrival, Connecticut has been seeded number one a record 22 times.

It’s no surprise they draw in great talent. They have a coach that is a proven winner. The Italian-born American has led UConn to 11 NCAA Division One national championships, the most in women's college basketball history.

Their complete dominance could also be down to the number of scholarships they hand out – 15 compared to the men’s 13. They are able to recruit the top talent, allowing their team to only get better. Cutting the number down to 13 will allow other teams to attract the best high school players in the nation. This would help even out the talent pool.

In the NBA the minimum eligible age to play is 19-years-old, but in the WNBA it is 22-years-old. This means great college players stay in the team for longer and stop an influx of new and inexperienced players coming through. This allows teams like UConn to only get stronger and continue their domination.

Players to watch

Iowa

Clark is Iowa's leading scorer with an average of 26 points and seven assists per game. Clark ended the second round match against Kentucky with 35 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, outscoring the whole Kentucky team in the first half. She also broke the record for the most points in the NCAA tournament by an Iowa women’s basketball player.

The guard/forward Warnock is also a key player. She averages 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, while Monika Czinano adds 19.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. UConn will have to put in an amazing defensive performance to stop opposition players from raking up points for their team.

UConn

Bueckers will play a crucial role against Iowa – the star’s incredible feel for the game, vision, and insane tactical prowess will look to help UConn secure another NCAA title. The guard led them to a number one seed in the tournament and has put up the most points by a freshman in a tournament debut in UConn history. She is now the third freshman to earn first-team All-American honours.

Aaliyah Edwards has thrived in her role off the bench, scoring 19 points against Syracuse despite only playing for 25 minutes. Olivia Nelson-Ododa also played an important role with 17 points and eight rebounds. The six foot five forward was named 2021 Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year and will play a vital role in UConn’s attempts to bring the trophy back to Connecticut. She averages a massive 19.5 and 7.5 rebounds in the NCAA tournament. Her energy and tenacity will steer them into the next round.

Whilst a lot of attention will be on Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Edwards misses out on the recognition she deserves. It is fair to say if she was on another team with fewer heavyweight players she would be more valued as an asset to the team. However, Edwards’s current position will make it difficult for the forward to stand out in such a talented UConn team.

With many fans anticipating the clash between two promising freshmen, will it be Geno Auriemma or Lisa Bluder’s side that wins their place in the elite eight?

