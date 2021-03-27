The Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder saga has been incredible to watch.

The pair have engaged in a spectacular war both inside and outside the ring and fans simply cannot get enough.

This entire saga began in the summer of 2018 when the pair met for their first bout.

While their spectacular trash-talk saw the creation of a new boxing rivalry, things really heated up when the fight ended in a controversial split decision.

Out of 27 boxing journalists, 15 scored Fury as the winner of the first bout, 3 scored it for Wilder, and 9 scored it as a draw. There were immediate calls for a re-match, but the WBC refused to announce anything.

Wilder and Fury went on to continue their respective unbeaten runs against other opponents but never missed an opportunity to trash talk each other.

Fury took things to a whole new level in November 2019 when he asked Urban Dictionary to change the word ‘Dosser’ to describe his arch-rival Wilder.

Fury did not hold back, suggesting that the word ‘Dosser’ now meant the following:

"An American professional boxer. Who has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2015, and in doing so became the first American world heavyweight champion in nine years, he was gifted a draw against Tyson fury in a match where he was named "Dosser"."

"A useless mismanaged WBC heavyweight champion who talks s*** and hasn’t beaten anybody noteworthy in his entire career.

"You're getting knocked the f*** out you useless dosser."

All of this trolling sent fans into overdrive with the WBC officially confirming the rematch for 22nd February 2020.

The stage was set for an incredible fight.

The build-up to the fight already had people talking, with fans criticising Wilder for his elaborate choice of costume for the walk-out.

Everyone was poised for a close call, but it would be Fury who backed up his fighting talk with a dominant display in the ring.

In the third round, Fury floored Wilder with a strong right hand to the temple. Wilder beat the count but was visibly disoriented, with blood streaming from his left ear.

Wilder was down again in the fifth round after a quick combination from Fury, he managed to regain his footing but now had blood coming from his mouth and seemed barely able to counter.

The fight was stopped midway through the seventh round after Fury barraged Wilder with countless hard-hitting shots.

Wilder then conceded with his corner throwing in the towel to end the fight with a technical knockout and a Fury victory.

Fury received massive praise for his victory, with many claiming that Fury has ascended to become one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in history.

Despite a convincing loss, Wilder was not ready to give in.

The American was highly critical of his coach for throwing in the towel telling media:

"I told all my trainers, no matter how it may look on the outside, no matter how you may love me or have that emotional feeling, don't make an emotional decision and do not ever throw that towel in because my pride is everything.

"I understand what it looks like but when you have power like me I am never out of a fight, no matter what the circumstances. I'm never out of a fight."

In the aftermath of the fight, Wilder has put forward some massive allegations of foul play. This includes stating that his own trainer Mark Breland spiked his water.

The American even accused Fury of using illegal gloves and casting a ‘gypsy spell’ on him.

One thing is for sure, the fight brought in lots of money.

The bout generated between 800,000 and 850,000 pay-per-view buys in the United States via traditional television providers, up from approximately 325,000 buys for the first fight.

Whether the fighting talk and dictionary definitions played any part in this massive increase we will never truly know.

Whatever the future holds for this rivalry, we can be sure that fans want two things… A trilogy match and more trash talk!

