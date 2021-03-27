Carlo Ancelotti has one of the craziest resumés in the history of football management.

Ok, sure, it's been something of a stepdown to see Ancelotti in the Everton technical area, but when you've seemingly managed every European juggernaut under the sun, you're allowed a free pass.

And we're hardly exaggerating because Ancelotti has pulled the strings everywhere from Real Madrid to Juventus and AC Milan to Bayern Munich since progressing from playing to managing.

Ancelotti's stunning resumé

As a result, Ancelotti has barked out orders to some of the finest footballing talents of the modern era, collaborating to win three Champions League titles and no fewer than 11 domestic honours.

If you're slowly working your way through a list of big names to have worked under Ancelotti in your head right now, then don't panic, because we've decided to do the legwork for you.

And we say that because, having realised the mind-blowing roster of legends to have played for Ancelotti, we've decided to draw up the astonishing squad that you can make from those players.

And while we'd never been so clickbaity as to use the precursor 'Football fans won't believe...' - we promise, honestly - this is probably the closest we've come to deciding that it would be justified.

Ancelotti's squad of former players

Besides, the 30-man squad that we've ended up with might be the greatest collection of legends we've ever seen put together and you can check it out in all its glory down below:

Goalkeepers

Petr Cech

Manuel Neuer

Iker Casillas

Gianluigi Buffon

Holy moly. Ancelotti had the keys to Cech at Chelsea, Neuer at Bayern, Casillas at Real and Buffon during his early days with Parma to make for some of the greatest goalkeeping quartets of all time.

Defenders

Cafu

Philipp Lahm

Lilian Thuram

Alessandro Nesta

Sergio Ramos

John Terry

Paolo Maldini

Fabio Cannavaro

Ashley Cole

Where do we even start?! It's mind-blowing to think that Ancelotti has so much defensive quality at his disposal that Thuram, Ramos, Terry and Cole might be collecting cobwebs on the bench.

Midfielders

Kaka

Andrea Pirlo

Zinedine Zidane

Frank Lampard

Clarence Seedorf

Ronaldinho

Rivaldo

Xabi Alonso

Arjen Robben

Alessandro Del Piero

Oh my goodness me. Imagine having four Ballon d'Or champions; seven World Cup winners and the highest-scoring central midfielder in history to choose from in your midfield!?

It's often forgotten that Zidane played under Ancelotti during his Juventus tenure between 1999 and 2001, while Rivaldo's AC Milan spell often flies under the radar - and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Andriy Shevchenko

Didier Drogba

Filippo Inzaghi

Robert Lewandowski

Yes, that's right, Ronaldo's 20 games with AC Milan means that Ancelotti arguably had access to the greatest two goalscorers of all time and that's before we even mention Lewandowski and Drogba!

Ancelotti's insane contact book

I don't know about you, but even thinking about creating a starting XI from those legends feels like an impossible task and it's inevitable that some footballing icons wouldn't even make the bench.

After all, there couldn't be a clearer indication of the world-class quality that Ancelotti has worked with that players like Lahm, Shevchenko, Casillas, Drogba and Del Piero might occupy the reserves.

So, sure, insert your jokes about Ancelotti working with Alex Iwobi and Fabien Delph these days but frankly, I'm not sure there are any world-class players left for him to coach based on this squad.

