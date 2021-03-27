Ronaldo, Kaka, Ronaldinho: Squad of Carlo Ancelotti's former players is out of this world
Carlo Ancelotti has one of the craziest resumés in the history of football management.
Ok, sure, it's been something of a stepdown to see Ancelotti in the Everton technical area, but when you've seemingly managed every European juggernaut under the sun, you're allowed a free pass.
And we're hardly exaggerating because Ancelotti has pulled the strings everywhere from Real Madrid to Juventus and AC Milan to Bayern Munich since progressing from playing to managing.
Ancelotti's stunning resumé
As a result, Ancelotti has barked out orders to some of the finest footballing talents of the modern era, collaborating to win three Champions League titles and no fewer than 11 domestic honours.
If you're slowly working your way through a list of big names to have worked under Ancelotti in your head right now, then don't panic, because we've decided to do the legwork for you.
And we say that because, having realised the mind-blowing roster of legends to have played for Ancelotti, we've decided to draw up the astonishing squad that you can make from those players.
And while we'd never been so clickbaity as to use the precursor 'Football fans won't believe...' - we promise, honestly - this is probably the closest we've come to deciding that it would be justified.
Ancelotti's squad of former players
Besides, the 30-man squad that we've ended up with might be the greatest collection of legends we've ever seen put together and you can check it out in all its glory down below:
Goalkeepers
Petr Cech
Manuel Neuer
Iker Casillas
Gianluigi Buffon
Holy moly. Ancelotti had the keys to Cech at Chelsea, Neuer at Bayern, Casillas at Real and Buffon during his early days with Parma to make for some of the greatest goalkeeping quartets of all time.
Defenders
Cafu
Philipp Lahm
Lilian Thuram
Alessandro Nesta
Sergio Ramos
John Terry
Paolo Maldini
Fabio Cannavaro
Ashley Cole
Where do we even start?! It's mind-blowing to think that Ancelotti has so much defensive quality at his disposal that Thuram, Ramos, Terry and Cole might be collecting cobwebs on the bench.
Midfielders
Kaka
Andrea Pirlo
Zinedine Zidane
Frank Lampard
Clarence Seedorf
Ronaldinho
Rivaldo
Xabi Alonso
Arjen Robben
Alessandro Del Piero
Oh my goodness me. Imagine having four Ballon d'Or champions; seven World Cup winners and the highest-scoring central midfielder in history to choose from in your midfield!?
It's often forgotten that Zidane played under Ancelotti during his Juventus tenure between 1999 and 2001, while Rivaldo's AC Milan spell often flies under the radar - and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Forwards
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Andriy Shevchenko
Didier Drogba
Filippo Inzaghi
Robert Lewandowski
Yes, that's right, Ronaldo's 20 games with AC Milan means that Ancelotti arguably had access to the greatest two goalscorers of all time and that's before we even mention Lewandowski and Drogba!
Ancelotti's insane contact book
I don't know about you, but even thinking about creating a starting XI from those legends feels like an impossible task and it's inevitable that some footballing icons wouldn't even make the bench.
After all, there couldn't be a clearer indication of the world-class quality that Ancelotti has worked with that players like Lahm, Shevchenko, Casillas, Drogba and Del Piero might occupy the reserves.
So, sure, insert your jokes about Ancelotti working with Alex Iwobi and Fabien Delph these days but frankly, I'm not sure there are any world-class players left for him to coach based on this squad.