Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history.

The Liverpool legend could do it all in the middle of the park, scoring and assisting goals at an incredible rate.

In his 504 appearances in the English top-flight, Gerrard netted 120 goals and contributed 92 assists.

The Rangers manager is seventh in the Premier League's all-time assist chart and a considerable number of his creative efforts were of a world-class standard.

Picking the best of the lot is near enough impossible and that's not something we're going to be attempting to do.

Instead, we're here to highlight perhaps the most underrated assist of Gerrard's playing career, a moment of magic that few players would have the audacity to attempt, let alone pull off.

The assist in question came at the very start of the 2009/10 season, when Liverpool romped to a 4-0 victory over Stoke City at Anfield.

Gerrard's magnificent contribution setup the Reds' third goal, the Englishman producing a ridiculous spinning first touch to beat the defender before teeing up Dirk Kuyt for a tap-in.

Words simply do not do the majestic move justice, so we suggest watching footage of the assist in the video below. Then you'll understand why we're drooling over the Liverpool legend so much.

Video

Unreal, absolutely unreal.

There's no two ways about it, that assist by Gerrard is one of the finest ever seen in the Premier League.

After the game in 2009, Stoke's Matthew Etherington waxed lyrical about the Liverpool man's skill, stating that even the world's best defender wouldn't have stopped him.

"Liverpool have got world-class players, especially when you see what Gerrard did for their third goal," Etherington said.

"I do not think the best defender in the world would have expected him to do that. It was certainly the last thing I was expecting."

1 of 15 Who is this former Liverpool man? David Amoo Tom Ince Ovie Ejaria Damien Plessis

Gerrard left him bamboozled and if we're being honest, the footage still has us scratching our heads.

How can you spin around and beat a defender with just one touch?! The guy really was a genius.

News Now - Sport News