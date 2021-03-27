WWE has ranked the 20 greatest title changes in WrestleMania history.

From Roman Reigns to John Cena, plenty of massive names feature on the list, with each star securing their 'WrestleMania moment' in one way or another.

Let's break down those rankings in more detail.

20 | John Cena wins the US Title at WrestleMania 20 |

In what was a debut appearance at 'Mania, John Cena marked the occasion with his first capture of a title in the WWE, pinning The Big Show for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 20.

The crowd erupted when Cena got the 1-2-3 over Show, marking what would go on to be a huge push for John.

19 | The IIconics capture the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35 |

18 | Kane wins the ECW Title at WrestleMania 24 |

17 | Braun Strowman and Nicholas capture the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 34 |

In what was a bit of a bizarre match, Braun Strowman, with 10-year-old Nicholas as his tag team partner, were victorious against The Bar at WrestleMania 34. This victory marked Nicholas as WWE's youngest champion in the history of the company.

16 | Drew McIntyre wins the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 |

A historic victory for not just Drew McIntyre, but Britain. McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar to capture his first World Title in WWE, also marked the first British Wrestle to win one too.

There's no disputing that this moment has turned Drew into an even bigger star!

15 | Edge and Christian capture the WWF Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 2000 |

14 | Rob Gronkowski wins the 24/7 Title at WrestleMania 36 |

13 | Naomi captures the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33 |

12 | The Ultimate Warrior wins the WWF Title at WrestleMania 6 |

In what was a champion v champion match in the main event of WrestleMania VI, The Ultimate Warrior defeated Hulk Hogan via a Warrior Splash to become the WWF Champion.

Warrior, who was the Intercontinental Champion at the time, was forced to vacate the belt in order to focus on being the company's main title holder. His tenure as WWF Champion lasted 293 days.

11 | Roman Reigns captures the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 32 |

10 | Rey Mysterio wins the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 25 |

9 | Randy Savage captured the vacant WWF Title at WrestleMania 4 |

After WWF president Jack Tunney refused to recognise Ted DiBiase as champion, due to him being gifted the belt from Andre The Giant.

A tournament took place at 'Mania IV, in which Randy Savage beat Ted DiBiase in the final, winning his first WWF Championship.

Savage held the belt for 371 days, dropping the title to Hulk Hogan at The Show of Shows the following year.

8 | Sheamus wins the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 28 |

7 | Ricky Steamboat captures the WWF Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 3 |

6 | Daniel Bryan wins the unified WWE and World Heavyweight Championships at WrestleMania 30 |

One of the best stories in recent memory in WWE in my opinion. Daniel Bryan, the true underdog, won his third world title reign at WrestleMania 30 - tapping out Batista to a huge ovation from the crowd.

What made the win even more impressive was the fact Bryan had already had a match with Triple H earlier in the night to earn the chance at the belts.

5 | Shawn Michaels captures the WWF Title at WrestleMania 12 |

4 | Becky Lynch wins the RAW and Smackdown Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35 |

A fantastic match between Becky Lynch, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, saw Lynch walk out with both titles at the end of the night.

Lynch pinned Rousey in the main event of 'Mania with a crucifix, and became "Becky two-belts" in the process.

3 | Stone Cold Steve Austin captures the WWF Title at WrestleMania 12 |

2 | Seth Rollins wins the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31 |

The initial one-on-one match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 31 turned into a triple threat when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Rollins captured the belt after curb stomping Reigns, who had just saved him from being F5'd by Lesnar moments before, spearing Brock.

The win was one of the best endings to a 'Mania match in years, with Rollins standing tall on the ramp with fireworks going off behind him.

1 | Kofi Kingston captures the WWE Title at WrestleMania 35 |

'KofiMania' has been voted the greatest title change in WrestleMania history. Kofi Kingston won his first world title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, pinning Bryan after hitting him with the trouble in paradise.

This was a huge achievement for Kingston, having had to wait 11 years to win the company's biggest prize.

The win made him the first African-born WWE Champion in history, as well as the WWE's 30th Triple Crown, and 20th Grand Slam champion.

