Ever wondered what the top 25 most addictive video games were according to gamers?

Well, with the help of Ranker website community, here is a list of the top 25 most engrossing titles to date that you quite simply can’t stop playing.

So, without further delay, here is the list:

25. Mortal Kombat (1992)

24. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (2008)

23. Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010)

22. The Sims (2000)

21. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

20. The Elder Scroll IV: Oblivion (2006)

19. The Oregon Trail (1971)

18. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

17. Super Smash Bros. Melee (2001)

16. Final Fantasy VII (1997)

15. Super Mario Bros. (1985)

14. Mario Kart 64 (1996)

13. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past (1991)

12. Super Mario Kart (1992)

11. Pokemon Red and Blue (1996)

10. Fallout 3 (2008)

9. World of Warcraft (2004)

8. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)

7. Super Mario 64 (1996)

6. The Legend of Zelda (1986)

Now that we are approaching the top five, we decided to provide a little more background information about the most addictive titles that gamers have played….

5. Minecraft (2009)

Initially released in 2009 - Minecraft was voted by PC Gamer as 2010 game of the year. Described as a ‘Sandbox Game’, which is a virtual land where users can create their own worlds and experiences using building blocks and their creativity.

Essentially virtual lego! What makes Mojang’s title so popular is the flexibility and it is often referred to as ‘the game without rules.’

4. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

This title is widely considered to be Rockstar Games greatest. San Andreas features iconic voice actors such as Samuel L. Jackson and James Woods.

In addition, it is also believed to be one of the most customisable of all the Grand Theft Auto games. Released in 2004, this action adventure game still holds up impressively even to this day.

3. Super Smash Bros. (1999)

Nintendo 64’s classic fighting game. Understandably ranks highly in terms of addictiveness as you get to beat up your friends with the likes of Mario, Donkey Kong and Yoshi.

This title opened the door for the likes of Super Smash Bros Melee and Brawl to appear on subsequent Nintendo such as the GameCube and the Wii.

2. Super Mario Bros. 3 (1988)

A two-dimensional platform game that Nintendo released on the SNES.

Gamers could ultimately play as either Mario or Luigi.

The beauty of this title was that there were a number of levels, which encouraged the gamer to complete those unique extra challenges for those additional rewards.

Super Mario Bros 3. therefore was arguably the game that popularised the platform genre.

1. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

Voted as the addictive is Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls V Skyrim. This single player open action adventure title is set 200 years roughly after the previous edition in the series, Oblivion.

With the threat of civil war looming there are plenty of new locations to be discovered in the Skyrim world, while players could also create their own characters using one of ten races.

In short, there were so many elements of this game to explore as well as the main storyline to defeat Alduin the World- Eater.

So, that concludes the list of the most addictive gaming titles to date. The question is, do you agree?

