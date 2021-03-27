The jury is still out on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The Norwegian has overseen progress this season, with his side on course to finish as Premier League runners-up. The margin of their runner-up status is concerning, though, with Manchester City running away with the title.

Throw in an unfortunate knack for losing semi-finals and the recent FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Leicester, and a lot is riding on the Europa League for the United boss.

Ultimately, every football fan can have their opinion on Solskjaer's managerial credentials. What really matters is the opinions of the United board and they seem to be backing him all the way.

Per The Mirror, the 'baby-faced assassin' is on course to be rewarded with a £10million-a-year contract extension. His current deal expires in 2022, but it's stated he'll be kept on even if he doesn't deliver any silverware this season.

That would represent a £2.5m pay rise.

Even so, it still wouldn't put him among the Premier League's highest-earning managers. The Sun have compiled a list of the bosses who are raking it in on the sidelines and Solskjaer's deal will only rank him fifth.

7. Marcelo Bielsa - £8m

=5. Brendan Rodgers £10m

=5. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - £10m (After new contract)

4. Carlo Ancelotti - £11.5m

=2. Jose Mourinho - £15m

=2. Jurgen Klopp - £15m

1. Pep Guardiola - £20m

Inevitably, Manchester City's Guardiola tops the rankings but he's more than repaying the club as he's still on course to win an unprecedented quadruple.

Ancelotti's high salary goes some way towards explaining his surprise move to Everton. The same could be said of Bielsa, one of the world's most renowned managers who shocked everyone when he headed to Elland Road when Leeds were still in the Championship.

Klopp might be raising an eyebrow at earning the same amount as Mourinho, though, given their respective achievements at their current clubs.

