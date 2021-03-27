Sadly, injuries are part and parcel of football.

However, some are inevitably much more gruesome than others and the sight of a player going down in pain is one nobody likes to see.

Just a few minutes into Forest Green's 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers in League Two on Saturday, Jamille Matt suffered a genuinely horrifying hand injury.

He collided with midfielder MJ Williams and looked in absolute agony.

You can see the incident below, but be warned - it's not for the faint-hearted or squeamish and it naturally involves some quite graphic content.

Fans on Twitter commented that it looked like he'd broken every finger and dislocated his hand.

That is one of the nastiest, most painful injuries you'll witness on a football pitch in a while. Well, let's hope so anyway.

From Gary Mabbutt nearly losing an eye, to Eduardo da Silva's double leg break, we thought we'd seen it all.

