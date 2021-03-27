Lionel Messi gave Thierry Henry some special memories at Barcelona.

The three seasons that the legendary duo shared together at Camp Nout felt like a changing of the guard with Messi rising to Ballon d'Or-winning status as Henry wound down his European career.

And while Henry's greatest goals and moments might have come in an Arsenal shirt, he could rest assured in Catalonia that his new teammate had inherited the mantle of superhuman solo runs.

Henry and Messi

In fact, Henry went as far as claiming that one of Messi's lesser-known goals against Malaga was the greatest that he ever saw with his own two eyes.

And while we don't doubt that for a second, Thierry, we're inclined to think it was by no means the only Messi goal that had you questioning the laws of physics based on another incident in 2010.

That's because Henry was seen losing his mind on the Barcelona bench when Messi scored a truly astonishing solo goal during the 4-2 win at Real Zaragoza in which, naturally, he bagged a hat-trick.

Real Zaragoza 2-4 Barcelona

But his second goal at La Romareda was by far the finest, seeing the Argentine dribbling from the halfway line and dropping Zaragoza players like they weren't even there on the way to the box.

Just when you think Messi is finally going to get his shot away, he decides to leave one more opponent in his wake, making for a masterpiece that had the Barcelona bench on its feet.

But amongst all the pictures of disbelief on the sidelines, we're not sure any of them are better than Henry doing his best impression Edvard Munch's 'The Scream'.

Messi blowing Henry's mind

And besides, can there be any better endorsement of an individual goal's quality than from the man who produced solo delights against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool? Not in our eyes.

So, enough waiting, be sure to check out the incredible Messi effort that had the Barcelona staff and substitutes laying eggs down below (skip to 6:29):

Is there anything better than prime Messi?

Prime Messi = unstoppable

I mean, just watching that one goal and the emotion it inspired in the Barcelona squad is enough to make me want to go on an hour-long binge of Messi's greatest solo runs for the Blaugrana.

Besides, while Messi has by no means lost his touch in recent years, I'm not sure he'll ever be able to reach the heights of the late 2000s and early 2010s when it comes to dribbling past players.

You really got the sense around that time that opposition players were merely training cones to Messi and that even the most defensive of formations was just a game of slalom to him.

After all, you know you're doing something right when you're leaving Henry, a master of dribbling his way out of trouble, wondering how you did it...

