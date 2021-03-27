Ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated clash between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, it is definitely worth taking a look at how clinical the American heavyweight has been over the course of his fighting career

Out of the 20 professional wins he has under his belt, 15 of them were won via knockout.

His sheer power and determination in the Octagon highlights exactly why Miocic has been a thorn in so many other fighter’s road to glory.

Miocic beat Ngannou in their first meeting back in January 2018, a victory that was claimed via unanimous decision.

Ngannou is looking for revenge, but Miocic has only lost once since 2015 and will firmly have his sights set on retaining his heavyweight title.

Before tonight’s festivities commence, we’ve taken a look back at Miocic’s most devastating finishes during his time with the UFC.

Miocic vs. De Fries (UFC on Fuel TV, Feb 15, 2012)

In what was the American’s eighth consecutive win since the start of his career, Miocic ended his fight with Phillip De Fries in spectacular fashion.

A series of perfectly landed right hands allowed Miocic to force De Fries to the corner, where he brought the Brit to the ground and finished him off.

Miocic was given the Knockout of the Night award and was steadily becoming recognized a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division.

Miocic vs. Del Rosario (UFC 146, May 26, 2012)

The elbows were the key here, as Miocic broke down Shane del Rosario bit by bit in order to seal the win by TKO.

Del Rosario was powered to the ground by Miocic, and the American emphatically got the job done and sealed his ninth win out of nine.

Miocic vs Maldonado (TUF Brazil 3 Finale, May 31, 2014)

Miocic earned himself the Performance of the Night following a quick and dominant victory over the hometown hero Fábio Maldonado.

He took his time before striking at the opportune moment to take down Maldonado and punch his way to a 35 second TKO win.

Miocic vs Hunt (UFC Fight Night, May 10, 2015)

Unsurprisingly, this was yet another unstoppable Miocic display. Coming off of his second career defeat a few months prior, Miocic looked to get back to winning ways against New Zealander Mark Hunt.

With almost three minutes gone, Miocic took the fight to the canvas and proved too much for his opponent to handle.

Miocic vs Arlovski (UFC 195, Jan 2, 2016)

Another Performance of the Night for Miocic as he quickly overcame Andrei Arlovski in just 54 seconds.

Arlovski could not deal with Miocic’s right and left hand as the Russian fell to the canvas before yet another TKO win was added to Miocic’s record.

Miocic vs Werdum (UFC 198, May 4, 2016)

Arguably the best fight of his career, Miocic won his first UFC Heavyweight Championship after a first round knockout that was probably replayed countless times.

After a period of aggression from Fabrício Werdum, Miocic landed a perfect shot to send the Brazilian down and end the fight.

That knockout blow will live long in Miocic’s memory as he was crowned the new heavyweight champion of the world.

Miocic vs Overeem (UFC 203, Sep 10, 2016)

The fight of the night saw Miocic defend his title with yet another win by TKO.

As has been the case over the course of his career, there will always be one winner when Miocic brings his opponent down to the canvas, and the American ferociously dispatched of Overeem to retain his crown.

Miocic vs Dos Santos 2 (UFC 211, May 13, 2017)

This was a revenge mission for Miocic, and boy did he get what he came for.

Dos Santos won their first fight via unanimous decision, but Miocic ensured he would top that as he took down the Brazilian in the first round and wrapped up a win by TKO to once again defend his heavyweight title.

Miocic vs Cormier 2 (UFC 241, Aug 17, 2019)

Miocic ultimately lost his crown to Daniel Cormier in July 2018, but got it right back just over a year later.

With vengeance on his mind, Miocic’s raw power proved the difference, with Cormier unable to deal with the shots that came his way.

Miocic got his title back and once again showed the MMA world why he is arguably the greatest heavyweight fighter in recent history.

