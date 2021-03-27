Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to have even less control of transfers at Manchester United this summer.

The club have brought in John Murtough as Football Director and Darren Fletcher as Technical Director.

Now we say 'even less' because we aren't sure how much input the Norwegian had last summer either.

Donny van de Beek was supposedly United's big signing of the transfer window, the Red Devils swatting away a host of top European clubs who were desperate to sign up the latest product off Ajax's ludicrous conveyor belt of young talent.

Nobody was expecting quite Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt levels, but we'd all seen enough of the midfielder in the Champions League to suggest he was going to be a sterling addition to United's central midfield.

In fact, it's precisely that area that has caused Solskjaer so many problems in the last two and a bit years.

It's strange then, that Van de Beek has been handed just two Premier League starts. While he's made 27 appearances, eight of them have come in the less valued domestic cups and 15 have been from the bench.

Now with the rather obvious but crucial caveat that Solskjaer sees the 23-year-old in training every day and is best placed to judge whether he should be bunging him in the team, many United fans have found his continued exile perplexing.

Unfortunately, Van de Beek isn't really getting much of a chance to change the manager's mind.

But perhaps you're in the Solskjaer camp. There are supporters who don't see exactly what the midfielder brings to the table. His goals and assists have dried up (his best season at Ajax saw him produce 19 goal contributions), but that's to be expected when he's getting so few opportunities.

Not a holding player but not necessarily racking up brilliant creative stats either, maybe you also don't rate the £35 million man. If so, do we have the video for you?

Aimed precisely at changing perspectives of Van de Beek, some of the footage above is pretty outstanding.

Nor can it be dismissed as the results of playing in Holland.

There are lots of moments of him in a United shirt, not to mention his evasive runs and visionary passes for the Netherlands on the world stage.

Highlights packages can be misleading and make your bang average Eredivisie midfielder look like the reincarnation of Andrea Pirlo, but it's definitely food for thought.

United clearly have an immense talent on their hands and it's a real pity things haven't worked out for him so far.

