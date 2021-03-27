Liverpool fans are anxiously awaiting the return of Virgil van Dijk.

The initial diagnosis after his ACL tear ruled him out for the rest of the season, but there has been some cautious optimism surrounding an early return.

Will he be back to his best?

It might take a little while for the Dutchman to return to his imperious, pre-injury level as the best in the world in his position.

Van Dijk is one of the very few defenders in world football who barely ever seems to get a tackle wrong.

We say 'barely ever', because Kilmarnock fans might like to correct us.

In 2014, Michael Ngoo was on the receiving end of a horror challenge from the then-Celtic centre-back.

Sadly, the mistimed tackle had really serious consequences for Ngoo - who Liverpool fans might remember from his previous stint at Anfield between 2013-14.

Now playing his football in Cyprus, the incident ended his time in Scotland and he ended up at Bromley and Oldham.

"I wasn't just injured physically – I was psychologically shattered, as well," he told Planet Football.

"Before I had my first operation, the specialist said to me that if my rehab did not go to plan then I would not play professional football again. He made that clear. I went through a very bad time.

"I was stressed and reflecting on what I should do because I thought that I might not be able to kick a ball again."

Shockingly, he also claimed to the Daily Mail (quoted by the Daily Record) that it was "deliberate".

"I told our physio right away that van Dijk had tried to do me," he said.

"Before the tackle, there were a few words said between us. Then he came through the back of me. I think it was deliberate."

In fairness, Van Dijk was horrified by nearly ending a player's career. Even if he meant to kick him, or even force Ngoo off the pitch, there's no way he could have predicted such serious ramifications.

"Van Dijk apologised through John Guidetti, a friend of mine, who was on loan at Celtic at the time," Ngoo added.

"The damage had been done, but I don't hold any grudges."

