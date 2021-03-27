Heading into February, Kelechi Iheanacho had played 10 games in the Premier League this season without scoring. He was no more than a bit-part player at that stage.

What a turnaround it has been.

Having broken his goalscoring duck against Fulham last month, Iheanacho has gone from strength to strength since, and enjoyed an outstanding run of games in March.

Leicester played three top-flight matches in the month, and Iheanacho found the net on five occasions.

After scoring important goals against Burnley and Brighton, he then put Sheffield United to the sword by netting a hat-trick. The latter performance earned him a match rating of 10 from WhoScored.

His form continued into the FA Cup, as he bagged a brace against Manchester United to book Leicester's place in the semi-finals thanks to a 3-1 win.

There were concerns at the start of the month that Brendan Rodgers' side could be in danger of fading away like they did last year, when they eventually just missed out on the top four. With James Maddison and Harvey Barnes sidelined, Leicester needed someone to step out and help Jamie Vardy in the final third.

Iheanacho has been the player to seize the moment, putting the Foxes in a strong position to secure Champions League football for next season. The side are currently sat in third, seven points clear of fifth-placed West Ham.

The Nigeria international, who is valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt, only has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium, signalling that a decision on his future will have to be made shortly.

His performances over the past month have done him no harm at all when he does sit down at the negotiating table with the club. The 24-year-old has surely done enough to show that he can be a key part of this Leicester side moving forwards.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we feel that Iheanacho is emerging as an integral component of Rodgers' team, and that has earned him a nomination for March's GMS Fans' Player of the Month award.

You can vote for him at the bottom of this article or by visiting https://fan-awards.com/.



