Could Gareth Bale leaving Spurs actually be a good thing? - The Verdict

Gareth Bale recently announced that he intends to return to Real Madrid following his loan spell in North London.

The temporary Tottenham man told reporters, as quoted by Sky Sports, "I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost.

"Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid. My plan is to go back, that's as far I have planned."

Since his summer arrival at Spurs, fans were overjoyed regarding Bale's return to North London as some gathered outside the training ground to welcome him back.

Nevertheless, the Real Madrid loanee had never explicitly said he would sign for the club on a permanent deal.

Undoubtedly, some may feel slightly let down by this news - particularly because supporters haven't been allowed into the ground to watch him up close - but could Bale leaving actually be a good thing for Tottenham?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Josh Cole discuss that very topic.

Tom Kelly

"In this situation, you've got to feel for Tottenham fans. Bale has ultimately used the North London club as a platform for his own personal gain and is seemingly happy to toss the club aside at the end of the season.

"Ouch.

"To further add salt to the wound, I think Tottenham are really going to miss 31-year-old. During a six-game spell from February into March, the Real Madrid loanee was in scintillating form.

"According to WhoScored, Bale provided nine goal contributions during this period and was named the Man of the Match on two occasions. It took a while for Bale to find his feet in North London but he's certainly shown them what they'll be missing when he returns to Spain in the summer."

Sam Brookes

"Bale’s form has picked up over the past month but it is still best for Spurs to pass on the opportunity to sign him in the summer.

"The first half of the season showed how fragile the Welshman seems to be fitness-wise nowadays as he missed numerous games.

"He has started to find the net more regularly recently, yet still only has one goal contribution against a top-half side this term. He bagged braces against Burnley and Crystal Palace, but his disappointing display against Arsenal, for which he received a match rating of 6.07 from WhoScored, suggested that his purple patch may be over already.

"Tottenham need consistent performers who can stay fit and help the side move forwards next year. Bale has not done enough to prove that he can be one of these players in 2021/22."

Jonathan Gorrie

"No.

"Although this might not be the version of Gareth Bale Tottenham waved farewell to in 2013, his recent run of form did suggest there's still a high-level player there.

"Even if he's had to adapt his game somewhat in the years since, Bale's link-up with Harry Kane during the wins over Crystal Palace and Burnley was certainly promising.

"With Daniel Levy reportedly having made a serious play to sign him, watching Bale go without achieving much of anything would lose him a lot of face.

"Already under a lot of pressure to justify the appointment of Jose Mourinho, Levy's judgement might start to lose its respect.

"At least try and keep Bale so he can prove it to the Spurs fans again."

Josh Cole

"When Bale made his sensational return to Tottenham last year, the club's supporters had every right to feel excited as he was nothing short of exceptional during his first spell in North London.

"However, the Wales international has only been able to deliver the goods sporadically this season as the combination of injury issues and a failure to win over Mourinho's trust has limited him to 25 appearances in all competitions.

"Whilst there is no doubting the winger's talent, Spurs ought to steer clear of pursuing a permanent deal for him this summer as he will take up a considerable chunk of their wage budget because he is currently on £650k a week at Real Madrid.

"Furthermore, when you consider that Bale is edging ever closer to the twilight of his career, we may have already seen the best of the winger in England and thus he is not guaranteed to make the difference that Tottenham need to push on in the top-flight next season."

