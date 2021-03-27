WSL Review: 5 talking points as Lauren James makes Manchester United history

Three Women's Super League matches were played today, including Manchester United's first fixture at Old Trafford and the North London Derby.

Manchester United defeated West Ham 2-0, before Arsenal put three past Tottenham Hotspur without response. The day concluded with a victory for Manchester City against Reading, putting the side top of the WSL table.

Here are five talking points from today's games:

Lauren James loves making history

James was the first player to score for Manchester United in both the FA Championship and WSL, and has now become the team’s first female goalscorer at Old Trafford.

The women’s side were playing at the men’s stadium for the first time in their three-year history, coming up against bottom-placed West Ham. Manchester United struggled to break the deadlock until James headed home in the 49th minute, with Christen Press doubling the lead in the 55th minute.

It was a well-deserved goal for James. She had been commanding for Manchester United throughout the match, driving at a resolute West Ham defence to create multiple chances.

At just 19-years-old, James surely has many more years of making history ahead of her.

Reading nearly frustrate Manchester City again

The clash between Manchester City and Reading at the Academy Stadium was all set to end a 0-0 draw before Chloe Kelly showed up. She scored in the 87th minute after latching onto the end of a cross from Lauren Hemp, who had just completed a brilliant hazy run through the Reading defence.

Three minutes later the final whistle blew and Manchester City went top of the WSL table. Chelsea are one point behind with a game in hand, but City will just be relieved they avoided a draw and remained in the title race.

They were so nearly frustrated by Reading once again, having drawn 1-1 with the Royals back in October. Perhaps City were tired from their mid-week Champions League exploits, but they will have to perform better in coming fixtures to have any hope of surpassing Chelsea in the league.

Matches at big stadiums still felt momentous despite lack of crowds

Following Manchester United’s match at Old Trafford, the North London Derby was played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. No spectators were allowed in, however, so both games felt somewhat eerie in their cavernous settings.

Nonetheless, it was still a momentous day for the players. All four teams involved in the two games were able to experience the world-class facilities on offer, ensuring it was not just an ordinary match day in the WSL. Jess Sigsworth, who grew up supporting Manchester United, described playing at Old Trafford as a “dream come true”.

Last season’s North London Derby was also played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and produced a record-breaking crowd of 38,262. Although spectators could not be present at today’s matches, it would have been strange to not continue the momentum of WSL games at big stadiums. It will set a precedent for when crowds are allowed back in.

Gulf between Arsenal and Spurs still exists

Arsenal were 3-0 winners in the North London Derby. Caitlin Foord opened the scoring in the 26th minute, before Vivianne Miedema scored a stunning volley to double the lead 10 minutes later. Victory was confirmed for the Gunners when Katie McCabe capitalised on a defensive error among the Tottenham defenders and cooly slotted home.

It is clear there is still a significant gulf between Arsenal and Spurs, despite the latter team’s meteoric rise up the women’s football standings. Tottenham were under the cosh right from the get-go, and failed to carve out more than a handful of chances against their rivals.

This gap in quality is understandable given the long-term investment in Arsenal Women, which has produced an illustrious history featuring countless trophies. This Spurs side is now also invested in, however, so it will be interesting to see how long the gulf between the two North London sides continues.

Champions League and relegation battles continue

With Manchester United and Arsenal both racking up wins, the battle for the final Champions League spot continues. The Red Devils are currently in the coveted third place with 38 points. Arsenal are fourth with 35 points, but have a game in hand and a far superior goal difference.

As a result, the race for the Champions League place looks like it will to go right down to the wire.

In the fight to avoid the drop into the Championship, the ball is now in Bristol City’s court after West Ham were defeated. The Vixens could go four points clear of the bottom of the table tomorrow, but they must beat Birmingham first. Fans of the Hammers will be watching that match with bated breath.

News Now - Sport News