When Thomas Tuchel took over as Chelsea manager in January, the team were down in ninth place and in serious danger of seeing their season fall apart.

Two months later, things have changed dramatically. The Blues are now inside the top four and on course to secure Champions League football once more.

How have they got their campaign back on track? Well, they have become incredibly difficult to break down.

Since Tuchel's arrival, Chelsea have conceded just two goals in 10 league matches. In March, their defence was not breached at all. And who was a mainstay in their backline during that time? Cesar Azpilicueta.

Having seen his game time limited under Frank Lampard, Azpilicueta has become a key figure under Tuchel. He has not missed a minute of any of Chelsea's last 10 league fixtures.

As per WhoScored, Azpilicueta made 231 passes across the side's three games in March - more than any other player in the team - as he helped Chelsea build from the back effectively.

He also managed 15 clearances in these games - putting him top of this category when compared to his teammates.

His displays over the past month have shown that his is the complete modern-day defender, able to carry out his defensive duties whilst also being comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Slotting into the side's back three, Azpilicueta, who is valued at £15.3m by Transfermarkt, has undoubtedly played a major role in Chelsea's revival.

In the first part of the season, the 31-year-old was used sparingly, and it seemed that his Chelsea career was stagnating.

However, he has proved since the turn of the year that he is just as important to the team as ever, and could be a player that Tuchel relies on for some time yet.

The reliable centre-back has been in imperious form this month, and GIVEMESPORT has recognised this by nominating Azpilicueta for March's GMS Fans' Player of the Month award.

