Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch at the end of Portugal’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Serbia.

The match ended 2-2 but Ronaldo was raging after he was denied a last-minute winner.

Ronaldo was convinced his late strike had crossed the line to earn Portugal a 3-2 victory - and replays showed he was correct.

However, due to the fact there was no goal-line technology or VAR, no goal was given and Portugal were denied two valuable points.

Two first-half goals from Diogo Jota had put Portugal 2-0 up in Belgrade, but Aleksandar Mitrovic and Filip Kostic levelled the scores in the second half.

Ronaldo thought he’d won it for his country at the death, and scored the 103rd international goal of his illustrious career, but the match officials said no.

Watch the incident here…

Replays showed the ball had clearly crossed the line…

Ronaldo, incensed by the decision, left the pitch moments before the full-time whistle had even been blown…

The decision means Ronaldo has now failed to score in each of his four previous outings for Portugal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner requires another eight goals to surpass Ali Daei's record (109 goals) to become the highest international goalscorer of all time.

