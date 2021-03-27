The new Formula 1 season is upon us as the first Grand Prix of the campaign gets underway in Bahrain.

A 23-race calendar starts and ends in the Middle East with the final race in December coming at Abu Dhabi.

It’s an event that, if all goes to plan for Lewis Hamilton, will either see him crowned as an eight-time champion or one that he already turns up at as such a record-breaker, though, Red Bull among others will be looking to prevent that.

Here, then, in the ‘One to Watch’ series for the new season, is a closer inspection of the reigning world champion...

The Briton has earned a Knighthood and the Sports Personality of the Year award on the back of his seventh title win last season – a feat that also saw him beat Michael Schumacher’s record for Grand Prix wins in the process.

Indeed, there’s now just one major stat for Hamilton to try and eclipse and that’s the biggest of all.

Speculation over Hamilton’s future was rife in the off-season and, with him on just a year-long contract, it will continue to be in the coming months.

Indeed, if he takes another title before the regulation changes in 2022, might he feel it's time to call it a day? Or will the new rules represent a new challenge for him to prove he is still the king?

Those are questions to be resolved as the season goes on, but, after a tough testing period, there’s also an argument to say the Mercs are slightly on the back foot for the first time in years as Red Bull turn up the wick.

For that reason, and for the records and future of the man himself all being sub-plots around the seven-time world champion, this season will certainly be must-watch.

