WSL Preview: Everton and Brighton to battle for “best of the rest” moniker

This weekend’s clash between Brighton and Everton could determine who finishes fifth come the end of the season. The Seagulls are currently sixth with 21 points, just four points and one place behind the Toffees.

The “best of the rest” moniker may not be particularly flattering, but Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal have been difficult to beat this season. It is all but certain these teams will make up the top four.

This leaves an intriguing race for fifth place. Everton are in pole position to take this spot, but Brighton and Reading are also contenders – hence the importance of Sunday’s fixture at the People’s Pension Stadium.

Brighton in red hot form

Despite a tricky start to the season, Brighton will go into the match against Everton in excellent form. The Seagulls have won their past four matches, an unbeaten run sparked by a shock 2-1 victory over league leaders Chelsea. This achievement helped Hope Powell earn the Manager of the Month accolade for February.

Everton, on the other hand, have struggled to maintain the impressive performances that were synonymous with the Toffees at the start of the season. Injuries have plagued the team of late, and despite midfielder Izzy Christiansen’s insistence Everton can challenge Arsenal for the top four, this is looking more and more unlikely.

Brighton have been rising up the standings, while Everton have been faltering. Will the match between the two teams be a reflection of current form?

Players to look out for

Brighton’s excellent form has largely been down to their resolute defending. The team has kept a clean sheet in their past three games and has been bolstered by the addition of defender Emma Koivisto.

The Finn has worked well with goalkeeper Megan Walsh as well as Maya Le Tissier, who was recently named in the top ten of Goal’s NXGN Awards.

The Brighton defence will have a hard time against Everton’s attack, however. When Everton have played well, the likes of Valérie Gauvin and Claire Emslie have been electric. The addition of the experienced Jill Scott to the Toffees’ midfield has also proved beneficial.

Last time around

The first encounter between Brighton and Everton this season ended in a 2-2 draw. Gauvin and Christiansen were on the scoresheet for Everton, while Brighton benefited from an own goal and a late equaliser from Aileen Whelan.

Brighton were 1-0 victors in the only match between the two teams last season. Whelan was again a goalscorer.

The closeness of past encounters suggests that both Everton and Brighton are of a similar standard. Their upcoming clash will be a tight affair, but could be pivotal in determining the final WSL standings.

