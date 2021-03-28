Did Man United make a mistake signing Van de Beek? The Verdict

Summer signing Donny van de Beek has reportedly asked for a Manchester United exit, the Star has reported.

Less than a year ago, the Dutch international made the £35.1m switch to the Red Devils but has started just two Premier League games since his summer transfer.

According to the Star, the 23-year-old is now wanting a move away from Manchester and is set to have discussions with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward regarding his future.

The former Ajax midfielder is reportedly concerned that he has no long-term future at the club and fears he may miss out on the European Championships this summer due to his lack of game time.

Since his arrival from the Eredivisie, he has predominantly featured off the bench and hasn’t started for United since their 1-0 FA Cup victory over Watford in January.

Despite Paul Pogba suffering from multiple injuries this season, the Dutchman has ultimately failed to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and hold down a starting spot.

So, did Manchester United make a mistake in purchasing Van de Beek and should they let him go this summer?

GIVEMESPORT writers Tom Kelly, Sam Brookes, Josh Cole and Jonathan Gorrie answer that question.

Tom Kelly

"In the case of Van de Beek, United should cut their losses.

"Throughout the summer of 2020, United were relentlessly chasing Jadon Sancho, who was reportedly a top target for Solskjaer. However, when the Dutchman strolled through the door towards the end of the transfer window, it did seem to be somewhat of a panic buy.

"The midfielder reportedly earns over £100,000 per week at United and that's a substantial chunk of the wage bill being spent on a player that rarely features. By cutting ties with Van de Beek, this will allow the Red Devils to invest in other areas, or bring in a player who can actually challenge for a starting role in central midfield."

Sam Brookes

"Van de Beek has not become a bad player overnight. Unfortunately for him, he is a victim of Bruno Fernandes’ success this season.

"Ideally, van de Beek would surely like to play where Fernandes operates given a central midfield berth is where he's made most of his career appearances. Right now, it is not a surprise that he is missing out. However, there could still be a role for him next term.

"If United can bring in a top-class centre-back to partner Harry Maguire, this could give Solskjaer the confidence to move away from playing two holding midfielders moving forwards.

"This would open up a spot for a more advanced midfielder, such as van de Beek. There is no doubt that things have not worked out so far for the Dutchman, but he could yet be a success at Old Trafford in 2021/22."

Josh Cole

"Although Van de Beek's displays in the Netherlands for Ajax in recent seasons were extremely impressive, his move to Manchester United last summer certainly raised eyebrows.

"With direct competition in the form of Fernandes, it was always going to be difficult for the midfielder to compete with a player who has provided 56 direct goal contributions for the Red Devils since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon.

"Whilst Van de Beek did illustrate some signs of promise during his first Premier League appearance against Crystal Palace by netting a goal in his side's 3-1 defeat, he has been limited to just 11 starts in all competitions since this fixture.

"If he cannot make a positive impression on Solskjaer between now and the end of the campaign, it would not be at all surprising if van de Beek decides to move to a club that can guarantee him first-team football during the upcoming transfer window."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Manchester United haven't made a mistake, Solskjaer has.

"At times, it has looked as if Fernandes has been running on empty this season and, even despite that, Donny Van de Beek has barely had a look in.

"During the most congested campaign in recent memory, the Dutchman hasn't been relied on at all. That, frankly, is madness and - though Fernandes is clearly important to the side - it has surely been to his detriment that he hasn't been afforded much in the way of a rest.

While, clearly, there's no guarantee the former Ajax man could directly replace his Portuguese counterpart in terms of goals and assists, he was hugely impressive in Ajax's run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, so it's not as if he's an academy hopeful lacking top-level experience.

"Solskjaer's ridigness is the problem here. Not the investment."

