Francis Ngannou has become the UFC Heavyweight Champion after knocking out Stipe Miocic in brutal fashion.

The two fighters met in the Octagon three years ago, with Miocic emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

But the Cameroonian would get his revenge in Las Vegas.

Ngannou stopped the bout with a brutal punch 52 seconds into the second round.

The 34-year-old landed a series of punches which rocked Miocic.

He then connected with a brutal left hand which left Miocic crashing to the ground in a heap.

It really was a stunning knockout and you can watch it below:

Ngannou is now eager to make a fight with Jon Jones happen.

"In my opinion he is the greatest of all time and him moving up is a good thing," Ngannou said of Jones, per the Mirror.

"It would be a very good challenge for me and it would be good on my resume. But this time he is the challenger, I am the champion and he is coming up and looking for me.

"I am ready, any time soon. If it is summer - July or August - I am ready, show me the money."

Ngannou has become the UFC's third African champion, with Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya the welterweight and middleweight champions respectively.

The Predator's Mixed Martial Arts record has now improved to 16-3.

A matchup with Jones in the near future seems inevitable and we can't wait to see the two meet in the Octagon.

News Now - Sport News