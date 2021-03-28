Quiz: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable Manchester United players?

It has been a roller-coaster of a season for Manchester United as they have experienced plenty of highs as well as some lows.

From the despair of losing 6-1 at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur to the elation of defeating rivals Manchester City earlier this month, the Red Devils have provided their supporters with plenty of memorable moments.

Although United were knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend by Leicester City, they will be determined to secure some silverware in the form of the Europa League later this year.

With the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford at their disposal, it will be intriguing to see whether the Red Devils will be able to launch a sustained title bid next season.

Whilst some of the world's greatest players have graced the Old Trafford turf over the years, there has also been plenty of individuals who have ultimately failed to live up to expectations during their spells with United.

Here, in our Red Devils quiz, we honour the players who many supporters may have completely forgotten about due to their inability to produce memorable performances.

Fancy testing your United knowledge to the maximum?

Have a go below!

1 of 15 Who is this former United player? Regan Paul Reece James Lee Martin Danny Higginbotham

News Now - Sport News