Luka Modric made history on Saturday evening in Croatia's World Cup qualifying match against Cyprus.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner became Croatia's most capped player ever after making his 135th appearance.

Modric, who made his debut in 2006, surpassed Darijo Srna's record.

Croatia would mark Modric's record breaking evening with a victory as they won 1-0.

Mario Pasalic scored the only goal of the game in the 40th minute to give Vatreni all three points.

Modric captained his side and played the full 90 minutes in the victory.

A beautiful video has now emerged showing Modric close to tears after the game.

The Croatia squad was shown Modric's highlights from his outstanding international career.

When the video finished, Croatia's players rose to their feet and gave Modric a standing ovation.

Modric was overcome by emotion as he struggled to fight back the tears. He was also presented with a cake with the number '135' on.

Watch the moment below:

What a moment. It's one that Modric will remember for the rest of his life.

It's deserved, too. The 35-year-old has had an incredible career and he will go down as one of the best midfielders ever when he hangs up his boots.

Modric is coming to the end of his time as a professional footballer but he believes he still has a lot more to give.

"I’m 35 but I feel like I’m only 27. I feel great," he said after Real Madrid's Champions League victory over Atalanta earlier this month, per Goal.

"You shouldn’t look at the age, it’s all about how we perform on the pitch, regardless of age. I’m still hungry for more, to continue playing at the highest level and I feel great."

