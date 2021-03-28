Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring record for Belgium is simply incredible.

On Saturday evening, the Inter Milan forward netted for the 59th time in a Red Devils jersey, moving him level with Spain's David Villa on the all-time international scoring list.

Lukaku's eye-catching goal haul has come in just 91 appearances for Belgium and his latest strike against Czech Republic in a 1-1 draw saw him set another incredible record.

The former Manchester United man is now the first European player since legendary German goal machine Gerd Muller to strike 59 times on international duty before turning 28 years old.

Impressive stuff and 36 of Lukaku's 59 goals have come in his last 31 games. He's also scored in his last 10 European Championships/World Cup qualifier matches in that run.

The man was born to ripple the back of the net for Belgium and his latest strike against Czech Republic really was a thing of beauty.

With the hosts leading 1-0 through a 50th-minute strike by Lukas Provod, Lukaku decided to turn into Lionel Messi for a brief moment on the hour mark.

Belgium's record scorer showed off his quick feet and agility inside the box, leaving a defender bamboozled before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

It really was a work of art from a player who is now undoubtedly in the world-class bracket.

Video

Remember the days when football fans thought Lukaku's touch was his main weakness? Good times.

These days, that really is a complete myth and it's fair to say that the Belgian is in the conversation to be labelled the finest out-and-out striker in the world right now.

Only Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane can lay claim to being a superior player overall when compared to Lukaku in all honesty.

The Inter man can do it all, proven by the fact that he's contributed eight assists in Serie A action this season, as well as his 19 goals.

