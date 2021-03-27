The 2020/21 season is coming to an end.

Manchester City have opened up a 14-point lead in the Premier League and look almost certain to be crowned champions once again.

While the title race in England's top tier appears to be over, it's set to be a tense finish elsewhere around Europe.

Atletico Madrid have a four-point advantage in La Liga but they have Barcelona and Real Madrid chasing them every step of the way.

Paris Saint-Germain are usually runaway leaders in Ligue 1 but they are level with Lyon at the top of the table.

Inter Milan are inching towards their first Scudetto in 11 years, while Bayern have the advantage in the Bundesliga.

With a few months left to go in the season, who have been the best players in every position across Europe's top five leagues so far this campaign?

We've answered that question using stats provided by WhoScored.com.

Goalkeepers:

5) Rafal Gikiewicz | FC Augsburg | 6.90

4) Keylor Navas | Paris Saint-Germain | 6.90

3) Illan Meslier | Leeds United | 6.92

2) Lukasz Skorupski | Bologna | 6.98

1) Emiliano Martinez | Aston Villa | 7.01

Jan Oblak, Alisson Becker and Manuel Neuer are considered three of the best goalkeepers in the world but none make the list.

Meslier, just 21 years old, has proven he is one of the best young stoppers in Europe.

But he hasn't been as good as Martinez, who has already kept 14 Premier League clean sheets for Villa this season.

Left-backs/Left-wing backs:

5) Angelino | RB Leipzig | - 7.19

4) Raphael Guerreiro | Dortmund | - 7.20

3) Theo Hernandez | AC Milan | - 7.29

2) Filip Kostic | Frankfurt | 7.35

1) Robin Gosens | Atalanta | 7.43

Three Bundesliga players make the top five, lead by Kostic, who has recorded 10 assists for Frankfurt.

He hasn't been a good as Gosens, though, who has scored nine times for Atalanta.

Centre-backs:

5) John Stones | Manchester City | 7.18

4) Kurt Zouma | Chelsea | 7.22

3) Kiki Kouyate | Metz | 7.23

2) Christian Romero | Atalanta | 7.24

1) Mats Hummels | Dortmund | 7.24

Stones has been brilliant for Manchester City but he hasn't been as good as Chelsea's Zouma.

Hummels, now 32, is showing he's still one of the world's best at Dortmund.

Right-backs/Right-wing backs:

5) Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7.13

4) Lucas Vazquez - 7.17

3) Fabien Centonze - 7.29

2) Kieran Trippier - 7.30

1) Joao Cancelo - 7.37

Wan-Bissaka has his limitations going forward but he may be the best defensive right-back in the Premier League.

Trippier has impressed for Atletico Madrid despite his season being disrupted by a betting ban.

Cancelo is a major reason why Manchester City have been so good this season. He's thrived after a difficult first season with the Citizens.

Defensive midfielders

5) Wilfried Ndidi | Leicester | 7.35

4) Thomas Soucek | West Ham | 7.35

3) Maximilian Arnold | Wolfsburg | 7.36

2) Casemiro | Real Madrid | 7.44

1) Joshua Kimmich | Bayern Munich | 7.54

Ndidi and Soucek have been fantastic for Leicester and West Ham respectively this season.

The latter is a major threat from set-pieces having scored nine Premier League goals this term.

It's no surprise to see Kimmich at the top of the pile. The German is comfortably one of the best midfielders in the world.

Centre midfielders:

5) Leon Goretzka | Bayern Munich | 7.31

4) Mason Mount | Chelsea | 7.34

3) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic | Lazio | 7.34

2) Ilkay Gundogan | Man City | 7.35

1) Rodrigo De Paul | Udinese | 7.46

Mount has been incredible for Chelsea this season and is now one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Gundogan, 30, is having an incredible season in front of goal, having notched 16 times. He's previously never scored more than six goals in a single campaign.

But his overall rating isn't as high as De Paul's, who has impressed in Serie A for Udinese.

Attacking midfielders:

5) Hakan Calhanoglu | AC Milan | 7.34

4) Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United | 7.50

3) Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City | 7.53

2) Thomas Muller | Bayern Munich | 7.61

1) Lionel Messi | Barcelona | 8.59

De Bruyne and Fernandes are undoubtedly the two best attacking midfielders in the Premier League and it's the former who just has the edge this season.

Messi leads the way and it's not even close. He's ranked the best player in Europe this season... again.

Right wingers:

5) Serge Gnabry | Bayern Munich | 7.26

4) Angel Di Maria | Paris Saint-Germain | 7.36

3) Riyad Mahrez | Manchester City | 7.36

2) Domenico Berardi | Sassuolo | 7.40

1) Jadon Sancho | Dortmund | 7.57

Sancho has proven why he's considered one of the best young talents in the world, having directly contributed to 15 goals this season.

Left wingers:

5) Matheus Cunha | Hertha BSC | 7.37

4) Karl Toko Ekambi | Lyon | 7.38

3) Lorenzo Insigne | Napoli | 7.49

2) Kylian Mbappe | Paris Saint-Germain | 7.61

1) Jack Grealish | Aston Villa | 7.73

Grealish has, statistically, been even better than Mbappe this season. That just shows what an incredible player the Aston Villa star is.

Strikers:

5) Gerard Moreno | Villarreal | 7.69

4) Cristiano Ronaldo | Juventus | 7.72

3) Zlatan Ibrahimovic | AC Milan | 7.75

2) Harry Kane | Tottenham | 7.78

1) Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich | 8.05

Ronaldo has been brilliant again this season, scoring 23 Serie A goals, but he's only been the fourth best striker in Europe.

Kane has been fantastic for Spurs, contributing to 30 Premier League goals so far.

But he is rated well below Lewandowski, who has already scored a ridiculous 35 Bundesliga goals in just 24 starts.

1 of 20 The Ultimate Premier League shirt number quiz: What shirt number does Mohamed Salah wear? 11 7 14 15

News Now - Sport News