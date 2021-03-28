F1 2021 gets underway this weekend as we embark on a 23-race calendar – the longest in the sport's history.

It’s a chance, then, for drivers up and down the field to prove themselves on multiple occasions and, ahead of lights out, we’re taking a closer look at five of the drivers that are perhaps ones to watch most this season.

Here, we take a look at Daniel Ricciardo…

The Australian makes the switch to McLaren this season and will be hoping it’s a move that can get him back earning podiums at least in 2021, with a view that 2022 and a potential shake-up thanks to sweeping regulation changes could pave the way to a title challenge.

Certainly, the McLaren car has looked solid and quick in testing with it impressive how they’ve managed to bolt in a Mercedes power unit over the course of the winter after moving away, as Ricciardo did, from Renault.

The ‘Honey Badger’ brings seven Grand Prix wins to his name as he joins Lando Norris at the Woking-based outfit and has admitted that he needed to leave Renault as he feels time is now against him in terms of waiting for a team to become title challengers.

Indeed, he’s been ruthless before in terms of team changes with his previous Red Bull exit and, this time, he’ll hope that he has got it right.

This year is unlikely to yield the title challenge, of course, but the foundations for one in the near future could be laid – that’s why he’s one to watch this season.

