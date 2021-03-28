Quiz: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable Liverpool players?

After finally achieving their goal of winning the Premier League last season, Liverpool have failed to hit the same heights during the current campaign.

A combination of poor form and terrible luck with injuries has resulted in the Reds slipping down the top-flight standings in recent months.

Out of contention for the title already and no longer in England's two major knockout competitions, Liverpool's focus between now and the end of the season will be to progress in the Champions League.

After providing their supporters with an unforgettable memory in the 2019 final, the Reds will be determined to replicate this success later this year.

Whilst the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have produced magical moments in recent times, Liverpool's recruitment hasn't always been spot-on.

A plethora of players have ultimately failed to deliver the goods for the Reds after being handed the opportunity to prove their worth at Anfield.

Here, in our Liverpool quiz, we remember those individuals who struggled to leave any sort of impression on the club's supporters.

Reckon you can name all 15 of these obscure players?

Test out your Liverpool knowledge below!

1 of 15 Who is this former Liverpool man? David Amoo Tom Ince Ovie Ejaria Damien Plessis

