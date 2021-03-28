Dillian Whyte is back in the world heavyweight title picture after gaining redemption over Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night.

Whyte saw his championship aspirations derailed last August when he suffered a shock stoppage loss to the Russian in their first meeting. However, following his fourth-round victory in their rematch, 'The Bodysnatcher' showed some serious class.

After rarely looking troubled at any time during the fight at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar, Whyte put Povetkin down with a sweetly-timed left hook. Although he bravely tried to continue, the 41-year-old was clearly in no position to fight on and was saved from any further punishment by the referee.

Realising the heavy nature of the knockdown, Whyte showed his compassion after the finish by quickly rushing to get Povetkin a stool and some water. Given the pair's history, this was a great gesture from Whyte.

The mutual respect between the two heavyweights continued backstage, as well. In a clip uploaded to Twitter, Whyte is seen going to visit Povetkin in his dressing room.

Both men congratulated each other on a "great fight" before Whyte asked Povetkin and his team whether the duo can swap shorts later in the night. The brief video concludes with Whyte reminding Povetkin that they are now tied at one fight apiece.

It seems highly unlikely, though, that we will see a rubber match. Now 41 years old, Povetkin's performance this weekend suggested that his best days are behind him.

Indeed, at the post-fight press conference, Povetkin's promoter Andrey Ryabinsky indicated that he would try to persuade his man to hang up the gloves.

Retirement is the furthest thing from the mind of Whyte, however. Having bounced back in fine style from a stoppage loss to claim the WBC Interim Heavyweight Championship, the 32-year-old can now set his sights on finally claiming a full version of a world title.

With Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury set to clash at some point later this year, a fight with either of those men looks to be off the table for now.

The name of former titleholder Deontay Wilder was repeatedly mentioned by both Whyte and his promoter Eddie Hearn after the win over Povetkin. That bout has been talked about for years and now might well be the perfect time for it.

Wherever he goes next, Whyte's performance on Saturday was fantastic, as was his post-fight conduct. If this weekend was to be Povetkin's last stand, the consideration and kindness shown by Whyte after the final bell was a fitting tribute to a great warrior.

News Now - Sport News