Oscar Mingueza is having a breakout season.

The La Masia product, now 21 years old, has become a first team regular for Barcelona.

He's made 30 appearances for the Catalan giants this season.

His impressive form has lead to a call-up to Spain's under 21 squad for the European Championships.

He made his debut on Saturday evening as he started in his country's match against Italy.

However, he would not last the full 90 minutes as he was sent off in bizarre circumstances late on.

The two sides were drawing 0-0 when it all kicked off with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Mingueza went down easily under a challenge from Gianluca Scamacca. The Italian forward would be given a yellow card and received his marching orders.

Nicolò Rovella was not happy with Mingueza at all. The midfielder confronted the Barcelona star, who leapt to his feet.

Rovella then appeared to headbutt Mingueza before launching himself to the floor as if he was in agony.

Spain's full-back was then given a straight red card in what was one of the harshest red cards ever.

Imagine being sent off for being headbutted.

It was very harsh on Mingueza but, regardless, it was a very disappointing end to his debut at that level.

Rovella was also sent off for his role in the incident as he received his second yellow card, meaning, in total, there were three red cards shown in just 10 seconds.

Absolute carnage. When you watch the footage back, it can be argued that not one red card should have been shown. But, for some off reason, the referee thought that he would send three players off.

The three red cards would have no impact on the result as neither side could find a winner in the final few minutes.

