Back in 2013, Francis Ngannou moved from Cameroon to France. He had no money, no friend and no place to live.

To put it simply: he had nothing.

Months after arriving in the French capital, Ngannou was introduced to the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

And it didn't take him long to rise to the very top of the sport.

In 2015, barely two years after taking up the sport, Ngannou competed in his first UFC bout, defeating Luis Henrique by knockout.

He's steadily progressed since then and on Saturday evening he was crowned Heavyweight Champion of the world.

Ngannou completely destroyed Stipe Miocic in Las Vegas, avenging his defeat to the American back in 2018.

The Cameroonian fighter had his opponent on the ropes in the second round before unleashing a devastating left hand that finished the bout.

It was one of the most brutal knockouts of the year so far. And it looks so much more brutal in slow-motion.

Watch it in slow-motion below:

The power that Ngannou possesses is quite incredible. Miocic did well do stay on his feet for as long as he did before finally succumbing.

"The game plan was to be relaxed, not to rush at all," Ngannou said after the fight, per ESPN. "Calm down. My team knows that that's the moment I have the best of myself. When I'm relaxed and not rushing."

Ngannou now has his sights set on a clash with Jon Jones.

"In my opinion, Jon Jones is the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts," Ngannou said. "Him moving up is going to be a challenge I will take. It'll be a very good challenge... But this time I am the champ, he is coming up and looking for me. I am ready any time soon."

